Neda endorses P485-billion projects for Mindanao for 2019-2022

DAVAO CITY – The National Economic Development Authority in Mindanao endorsed 103 multimillion-peso projects across Mindanao for the remaining three years of the Duterte administration.

Among these projects are the Davao section of the Mindanao railway project, the flood control project for Mindanao’s longest river system, a port in Zambaonga City and a regional government center in Northern Mindanao.

The Neda said the 103 projects cost P485 billion, which could go higher once the other projects have their final and official cost estimates.

The list of the projects were decided by the regional development committees of the Neda Board Mindanao Area Committee during its meeting here on September 28.

In said meeting, the Neda asked the Department of Transportation to indicate the change in the design of the Mindanao railway project and file it with the Investment Coordinating Council of the Neda Board. The project was revised from a diesel-ran single track railway to an electric, two-way ran rail.

Neda Davao Regional Director Maria Lourdes D. Lim said the non-filing yet of the change in the project design was one of the causes of the delay in the implementation of the project. The Davao section of the Mindanao Railway Project costs P87.1 billion

The Neda said that the 103 identified projects were the flagship projects of the regions in Mindanao targeted for approval of their implementation during the period 2019-2022.

During this period, the Neda wanted to include the conduct of the feasibility study of the rest of the railway system, which would take a loop across the island.

The other big ticket projects endorsed were: the electrification project for the Island provinces of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, worth P100 billion; Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (P75 billion); Rio Grande de Mindanao Flood Control Project in Cotabato City (P39.2 billion); Kabulnan 2 Multi-Purpose Irigation and Power Project in ARMM (P31.2 billion);

The San Ramon Newport in Zamboanga City (P31.1 billion); Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project (P25.4 billion); Davao City Bypass Construction Project (P16.8 billion); Masao Port Development Project in Butuan City (P15 billion); and establishment of Regional Government Center for Northern Mindanao (P3.3 billion).