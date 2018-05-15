Neda draws up strategies to help Boracay retain status as top tourist spot

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) expects to complete a medium-term plan to rehabilitate Boracay Island by October, an official of the agency said on Tuesday.

Neda Undersecretary for the Regional Development Office (RDO) Adoracion M. Navarro told the BusinessMirror the Boracay Comprehensive Ecosystem Rehabilitation and Recovery Program (CERRP) will be ready by October after the six-month closure of the island.

“It’s for the medium term and meant to continue, sustain and add to the ongoing rehabilitation activities of various government agencies. We will take off from the 2008 Boracay Master Plan prepared by the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources],” Navarro said.

Navarro’s initial recommendations for the thematic areas of the plan include a long-term societal goal and medium- to long-term outcome for Boracay.

The thematic outcomes for the plan, Navarro added, could also include the enforcement of laws and regulations; pollution control and prevention; rehabilitation and recovery of ecosystems; and sustainability of island activities.

The discussions for the 2018-2022 medium-term plan commenced when the presidential proclamation on the state of emergency was issued last month. “The Neda will conduct planning-programming sessions to help agencies identify the projects and activities and costs of each. Neda Region 6 will lead the sessions,” Navarro said. “Meetings, discussions, brainstorming sessions already ongoing.”

In a statement last week, Neda Region 6 said it facilitated the gathering of key regional agencies in Western Visayas to discuss the data needed to determine the extent of the problem in Boracay. This included the initial list of proposed programs, projects and activities (PPAs) that will require funding requirements for rehabilitation work in the coming years. Under the Region 6 medium-term Regional Development Plan (RDP), Boracay is considered as one of the areas in the region that have the highest densities, along with Roxas City in Capiz.

Boracay is considered the primary tourism destination of the region with millions of tourists visiting the island every year.

In 2015 the RDP said as much as nine cruise ships with 11,040 passengers and 4,604 crew visited Boracay. The government intends to build a railway network for the Panay Expressway connecting Santa Barbara (Iloilo International Airport) to Dumangas Port and ecozone; Passi City and its sugarcane industry; Estancia and tourism and fishing industries in Northern Iloilo; Roxas City and Culasi Port and Capiz seafood industry; and Kalibo International Airport-Caticlan Airport, Caticlan Port and Boracay’s tourism industry.

There are also plans to construct new ports in the region, such as the Pontevedra Municipal Wharf in Pontevedra, Capiz; Pilar Port in Pilar, Capiz; and Manoc-Manoc Port in Boracay, Malay, Aklan.