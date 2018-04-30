Neda awaits DOTr okay of airport rehab project

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said on Monday that the interagency Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) could not yet proceed with the evaluation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) rehabilitation project.

Neda Undersecretary for Investment Programming Rolando G. Tungpalan told the BusinessMirror that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has yet to grant the “original proponent status” to a firm that will undertake the rehabilitation of the Naia. The grant of OPS is needed before the ICC can start reviewing the project.

“[The Neda] has not received the OPS, but I think what happened was the DOTr acknowledged the completeness of the documents to allow them to evaluate. That is a process by which an agency grants an OPS [as] it is convinced that it is a project that should proceed to ICC evaluation,” Tungpalan said in a phone interview.

There are two private entities that are keen on undertaking the rehabilitation of the Naia. Based on previous reports, the Naia Consortium and Megawide are interested in undertaking the rehabilitation of the Naia.

The P350-billion unsolicited proposal of Naia Consortium involves the redevelopment and expansion of the Naia.

The Naia Consortium proposal is divided into two phases. The group’s proposal aims to increase the capacity of the Naia to about 100 million passengers per year. It also plans to construct a people mover that will link Naia’s terminals to existing transport systems in Metro Manila.

Actual work will take 24 more months for the first wave of immediate expansion. Further expansions are planned to meet projected passenger demand moving forward. The offer carries a concession period of 35 years.

Megawide’s proposal has $3-billion price tag, with a shorter concession period of 18 years. It is divided into several phases, of which the first six years of the operations would focus on the expansion of the existing terminals, the optimization of the current runways and the capacity expansion of the whole airport complex.

Immediately upon takeover, the group proposes to construct full-length parallel taxiways for both runways, an additional rapid-exit taxiway for the primary runway, the extension of a second runway and the provision of maximum aircraft stands.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia told the BusinessMirror that the unsolicited proposal of private companies to rehabilitate the Naia “will still be entertained” after the Neda Board recently approved San Miguel Corp.’s proposal to build an airport in Bulacan.

Tungpalan explained that the “noncompete” provision in the projects are disallowed since the parties are aware that there is a proposal to build an airport in Bulacan; a proposal to rehabilitate the Naia and plans to build an airport in Sangley, Cavite.

The Neda official said the government and San Miguel Corp. still need to discuss the draft concession agreement for the Bulacan airport to ensure that it will not have any “guarantee, equity and subsidy” from the government.

After the concession agreement is finalized by the government and San Miguel Corp., the project will be subjected to a Swiss challenge.

“Remember it has a risk allocation matrix [which determines] who is absorbing what risk so [government wants to] make sure that it is really without guarantee, equity, and subsidy,” Tungpalan said.

Unsolicited project proposals, approved by the Neda Board will be subjected to a Swiss challenge wherein other companies will be given 60 working days to match the proposal made by an original proponent.

If there are no other proposals submitted, the project is granted to the original proponent. However, according to the build-operate-transfer law, “in the event another proponent submits a lower price proposal, the original proponent shall have the right to match that price within 30 working days.”

San Miguel’s Bulacan International Airport project involves the construction, operation, and maintenance of the airport with an area of approximately 2,500 hectares in Bulakan, Bulacan.

The project involves airport development such as passenger terminal building, with airside and landside facilities and an 8.4-kilometer airport toll road. It will be able to accommodate 100 million passengers per annum by its opening year.