NEA taps Nishizawa for rehab of Mindanao power co-ops

THE National Electrification Administration (NEA) and Nishizawa Ltd. of Japan entered into a contract for the procurement of distribution line materials and brand new boom trucks that will be used to rehabilitate the power distribution system of six electric cooperatives in Mindanao.

The project will be financed through a grant aid worth ¥771 million extended by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica). Nishizawa bested four other Japanese participants in the bidding for the “Project for improvement of equipment for power distribution in Bangsamoro area.”

As winning bidder, Nishizawa will supply and deliver the power-distribution equipment and materials, such as boom trucks (16 units), transformers (425 units), poles and wires to the six electric cooperatives in Mindanao.

The Japanese firm will also be in charge of the implementation of training focusing on the handling of insulated wire and operation training of the boom trucks.

The project recipients are Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative Inc. (Lasureco), Maguindanao Electric Cooperative Inc. (Magelco), Basilan Electric Cooperative Inc. (Baselco), Sulu Electric Cooperative Inc. (Suleco), Tawi-Tawi Electric Cooperative Inc. (Tawelco) and Siasi Electric Cooperative Inc. (Siaselco).

“The Philippine government [through] NEA expresses deep appreciation to the Japanese government through Jica for its immediate response to the call of President Duterte to help the country’s electrification program in the rural ARMM [Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao],” NEA Administrator Edgardo Masongsong said.

“The assistance will further the development of the ARMM, especially the Basulta [Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi] areas, which had been identified by the President as a priority for socioeconomic development,” the NEA chief added.

NEA Deputy Administrator for Technical Services Engr. Artis Nikki Tortola and Nishizawa Project Manager Sumio Fujioka signed the contract on April 3 in Tokyo, Japan.