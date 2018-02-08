NCAA volleyball Final Four on

TOP teams Arellano University and San Beda try to forge a best-of-three Finals series as they take on Jose Rizal University (JRU) and University of Perpetual Help, respectively, in the Final Four of Season 93 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Arellano University and San Beda finished the eliminations at Nos. 1 and 2 with similar 8-1 won-lost records. They are tipped to utilize their twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals to advance to the championship outright.

The defending champions Lady Chiefs face the Lady Bombers, who are in the semifinals for the first time in the Final Four era, at 4 p.m., while the Lady Red Spikers eye their maiden Finals appearance against the No. 3 Lady Altas at 2 p.m.

Both games will be aired live at ABS-CBN Sport + Action Channel 23.

Arellano Head Coach Obet Javier, who is in his sixth straight Final Four appearance, is counting on the same core of Jovielyn Prado, Regine Arocha, Andrea Marzan, Mary Anne Esguerra and setter Rhea Ramirez that won them the crown last season.

“Winning the title has always been our goal. But we need to focus on the Final Four first before thinking of anything,” said Javier, who is hoping to repeat their 25-11, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16 conquest of JRU in the eliminations on January 16.

But the Lady Chiefs could not underestimate the resilient Lady Bombers, who are looking to make a Cinderella run. They made the semifinals as the fourth-seeded team with a 6-3 card.

Eyes will be on graduating Lady Bomber Shola Alvarez, a Most Valuable Player contender with a league-high average of 21.33 points a game.

“I will give it all because this could be my last game in the NCAA,” Alvarez said.

San Beda, meanwhile, will lean on its No.1 player, Cesca Racraquin, as it tries to assert its mastery of Perpetual Help, which it beat, 28-26, 25-18, 29-27, in the elimination round.

Lady Red Spikers will be facing a peaking Perpetual Help side that is bannered by the troika of Lourdes Clemente, Cindy Imbo and Biance Tripoli.

In men’s action, San Beda and reigning titlist College of Saint Benilde clash in a no-tomorrow first phase of the stepladder semifinals at 11 a.m. The winner will take on No. 2 Arellano University on Tuesday.

Perpetual Help swept the nine-game elimination round to automatically advance to the best-of-three finals.

De La Salle Greenhills faces Letran in a do-or-die playoff for the No. 4 seed in juniors play at 9 a.m.