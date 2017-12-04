NBI to probe P3.5-billion dengue vaccine deal as Sanofi vows to work with PHL authorities

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II on Monday formally tasked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the P3.5-billion dengue vaccination project, even as multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur said it is ready to work with authorities to resolve fears over its dengue vaccine.

“The NBI, through Director General Dante A. Glerran, is hereby directed and granted authority to conduct investigation and case buildup over the alleged danger to public health arising from the P3.5-billion anti-dengue vaccination drive of the DOH [Department of Health] and Sanofi Pasteur, and, if evidence so warrants, to file appropriate charges thereon,” Aguirre said.

He admitted that among those who would be investigated for possible culpabilities is former President Benigno S. Aquino III, who gave the go-signal for the DOH to proceed with the vaccination project in 2016.

Also expected to be investigated is Aquino’s health secretary, Janette Garin, who insisted on implementing the project despite strong objections from medical experts due to lack of certification from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Yes, everybody who was involved will be included in the NBI investigation,” Aguirre said in a text message to reporters when asked if Aquino is covered by the NBI probe.

Aguirre directed Gierran to submit a report to his office on its current activities related to the implementation of the order.

“We have to know why [the DOH] ordered such a huge amount of vaccine and immediately vaccinated 733,000 schoolchildren. Is that appropriate?” Aguirre said in a news briefing.

Pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur recently issued an advisory to the public that its product Dengvaxia is effective for people who have had dengue prior to immunization, but creates a risk of a “severe” case of dengue for people who have not yet had dengue.

Philippine health officials is now under fire for allowing the country to be the first Asian nation to approve the vaccine for individuals aged 9 to 45 in December 2015. Aguirre noted that the DOH administered the Dengvaxia vaccine just four months after it was manufactured by Sanofi.

Sanofi Pasteur on Monday allayed fears and assured the public that dengue vaccine Dengvaxia is safe in children 9 years old and above. Sanofi Global Medical Head Ng Su Pieng said the dengue vaccine does not contain viruses that can make people ill with

dengue or severe dengue.

Severe dengue infections are uncommon complications of dengue disease, occurring in an estimated 0.5 percent of cases manifesting symptoms of dengue annually.

Ng, however, said she would not recommend Dengvaxia for those who have not been infected with dengue in the past. She also noted that all study participants who got severe dengue, whether vaccinated or not, have fully recovered.

Sanofi Pasteur officials said the dengue vaccine has been clearly proven to be safe and effective in the prevention of dengue in people 9 years of age and older living in endemic settings.

“Phase III clinical studies conducted in over 30,000 study participants from 10 countries in Latin America and Asia show a pooled efficacy of 65.6 percent against all four serotypes of dengue; 80 percent efficacy against hospitalizations due to dengue, and 93 percent efficacy against severe disease in the study population 9 years of age and older over the 25-month follow-up period of the study program,” Sanofi said in a statement released to the media. “Consequently, we are proposing an update to the current vaccine label to ensure that physicians can make appropriate vaccination decisions with their patients to enhance the impact of the vaccine in the Philippines, where the majority have been infected by dengue by the time they reach adolescence,” Sanofi added.

The company has also started to inform the new label proposal with private health-care professionals to help them in the assessment of benefit or risk of vaccination of their patients.

Dengue is highly endemic in the Philippines. Since 2010 there has been a reported average of over 160,000 cases every year, mostly in children and teenagers. Studies have shown that, in individuals aged 9 to 14, 90 percent of them would have already been infected by the dengue virus. However, not all people who have been infected by the dengue virus are aware, because around 75 percent of them do not have

any symptoms.

The continuing long-term safety evaluation of the vaccine shows significantly fewer hospitalizations due to dengue in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated participants 9 years and older.

They explained that, based on their clinical data, there is risk of dengue before and after getting the vaccine. However, when a person gets the vaccine after he or she has had an infection, the effectivity of the vaccine increases by up to 6 years.

Dengvaxia increases the risk of contracting severe dengue for those who got the vaccine without prior infection.

Sen. Richard J. Gordon suggested that the Office of the Ombudsman need not wait for the result of the Senate probe on matter, saying “they can file cases now.”

Gordon indicated he will ask Congress to enact remedial legislation that the health secretary “cannot be the head of the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] at the same time. We will file the necessary law soon.”