NBI joins 3rd LGU slay case; Comelec mulls over earlier gun ban

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to join the probe of Saturday’s ambush-slay of Vice Mayor Alexander Lubigan of Trece Martires City, the third local government official gunned down in one week.

Among those alarmed by the rash of killings is the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which said at the weekend it was eyeing stricter security measures for the May 2019 polls following such deaths.

Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez said they are now considering closer coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and even declaring an earlier gun ban as an added precaution for next’s year midterm polls.

“There might be some who will be against this, especially the early gun ban, but these are not off the table,” Jimenez told the Balitaan sa Manila forum on Saturday.

The DOJ’s Guevarra said he specifically ordered NBI Director Dante Gierran to determine whether the incident is related to the ambush of Tanauan, Batangas Mayor Antonio Halili and General Tinio, Nueva Ecija Mayor Ferdinand Bote last week.

The Halili and Bote are still under investigation by the police and the NBI. Halili’s killing is being linked to the government’s crackdown on illegal-drug activities involving government officials.

Bote was killed an ambush in Cabanatuan City last Tuesday. The motive for his killing has yet to be determined. “There’s another ambush, this time the vice mayor of Trece Martires City was the target. [I have instructed Director Dante Gierran to] include this in the NBI’s ongoing investigation and determine if there’s a pattern or the incidents were unrelated. We need immediate results,” Guevarra told reporters in a text message.

Initial reports showed that Lubigan, his driver Romulo Guillemer and security aide Romeo Edrinal were onboard a black Toyota Hilux traversing the Trece Martires-Indang Road in Barangay Luciano, Trece

Martires City, when unidentified gunmen fired at them around 2:53 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, elaborating on the possible early gun ban in the wake of LGU killings, Comelec’s Jimenez admitted it may take a comprehensive “balancing of interest” to ensure the idea is supported by all stakeholders.

Former Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Rafael Alunan backed the proposal to ensure a more peaceful polls.

He also urged the Comelec and the PNP to go after illegal private armies months before the polls to further cut cases of election-related violence.

