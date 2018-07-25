National treasurer affirms sustainability of Duterte administration’s ‘BBB’ program

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Wednesday maintained that the country’s higher borrowing requirement, complemented by increased revenue collections to fund the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) program, will spur job growth and improve the debt-to- gross domestic product (GDP) ratio in the medium term.

National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon said that the country’s debt level remains “sustainable,” despite higher borrowings, augmented increased revenue collection, in line with funding the government infrastructure program or the BBB.

“Over the medium term, the debt ratio is projected to further improve as economic growth is projected to remain robust. This highlights the better carrying capacity of the economy, as growth fuels fiscal strength in a virtuous cycle. Debt-to-GDP will continue [on a] downward trajectory from 42.3 percent in 2018 to 38.87 percent in 2022,” de Leon told the BusinessMirror through e-mail.

Earlier in the month, local research group Ibon Foundation Inc., said that debt-driven growth under the Duterte administration is not resulting in substantial improvements in the Philippine economy, adding that the bloated debt is fast- becoming an even greater burden now for Filipinos.

It added that, while the country’s ballooning debt accelerated government spending and pushed the 6.8-percent economic growth during the past year, the agriculture and industry sectors—which it said are essential sectors for jobs generation, increasing people’s incomes and stimulating economic activity­—continued to deteriorate.

“This burgeoning debt is alarming, because not only does it create illusory growth; it also increases the Filipino’s debt burden without entailing real benefits for the people,” Ibon Foundation said.

De Leon explained that the government expects the BBB to produce more jobs while fueling economic growth within the 7 percent to 8 percent range over the medium term. The BBB, which is the government’s massive infrastructure program, was intended to have multiplier effects, namely, helping the economy transition to upper-middle income status by 2022, as well as increasing jobs across sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing.

“The BBB program is projected to produce jobs, while fueling medium-term economic growth within the assumed 7 percent to 8 percent range, and setting the foundation for the transition to an upper-middle income economy by 2022. This is achieved through massive buildup in infrastructure, which has multiplier effects in the short run, while improving potential output and long-term growth,” the national treasurer added.

Ibon Foundation reported that government spending jumped in terms of government final consumption expenditure to 13.6 percent in the first quarter of 2018, from 0.1 percent during the same period in 2017; and in terms of public construction to 25.1 percent from 2.1 percent, fueled by the BBB program.

But the group pointed out that 94 percent of the 75 flagship infrastructure projects under the BBB program are highly profitable for the private sector, suited to benefit business enclaves alone, with a number of the projects mainly on mega railways, highways and airports.

Furthermore, the group said that the government should focus more on spending for social and economic infrastructure such as irrigation facilities, hospitals, schools, and safe, accessible, affordable mass-transport system, among others, which the people and the economy badly need.

“Incurring debt is necessary for any government. However, the gigantic costs involved in the Duterte administration’s borrowing spree are geared to business-biased projects, leaving the nation’s development needs neglected,” Ibon Foundation said.

Earlier in the month, the BTr announced that gross borrowings for 2019 was programmed at P1.9 trillion, from P986 billion in 2018, on the back of the adjusted deficit ceiling of 3.2 percent.

Broken down, external borrowings account for P297.2 billion and domestic borrowings at P891.7 billion for the year. The programmed gross borrowings for 2019 saw an expansion of 20.6 percent compared to the programmed borrowings this year.

De Leon said that the higher gross borrowings for next year is in line with the adjusted budget deficit of 3.2 percent for the same year as reported by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), to further sustain the progress of the administration’s BBB program.

She also pointed out that the 75:25 borrowing mix ratio is not set in stone, as the government is taking a cue from market conditions, looking out for opportunities in terms of issuances favorable to the government.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III earlier said that the larger programmed share of domestic borrowings for 2019 will enable the Philippine economy to better hedge against foreign-exchange risks, while the increase in the deficit from 3 percent to 3.2 percent was explained as being in line with the acceleration of the government’s investments in its social services program, among others.