Naia to remain as PHL’s main gateway–Dominguez

By Cai U. Ordinario & Rea Cu

The Department of Finance (DOF) revealed that the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) proposed by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) will not replace the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) as the main gateway to the country.

According to Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, a number of big cities around the world have more than one airport to accommodate the influx of individuals entering and exiting specific areas.

“Well, at this point in time, there are no plans of shutting Naia down. That was the original idea [under SMC’s proposal], but it seems that they have withdrawn that particular condition. A lot of big cities have more than one airport around it,” Dominguez told reporters in an interview.

The P735.63-billion NMIA project, an unsolicited proposal from SMC, is still being evaluated by the interagency Investment Coordination Committee (ICC).

The project was pitched by SMC to the Department of Transportation (DOTr). It involves the construction of an airport spanning 1,168 hectares and a city complex to be built on a 2,500-hectare property along Manila Bay.

It also includes building an expressway that would link its airport to the North Luzon Expressway in Bulacan.

Dominguez said another meeting will be held by the ICC to further thresh out the details of the project in the coming weeks, before it comes out with a decision.

“Actually, we want to take a look at what the breakeven point is, what level of passengers will be the breakeven point to determine whether it’s viable and if those assumptions are reasonable,” he added.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said the ICC has not approved the project because of issues surrounding the Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR) of the NMIA.

Determining the FIRR is a key component in approving projects especially those financed through public-private partnership (PPP). It measures the financial return on investment of a project.

“That [FIRR] has implications on the fiscal and the financial aspects of the project, especially fiscal, which is a concern of the Department of Finance,” Pernia recently told reporters. “It’s just that more definite information is needed to arrive at a conclusive FIRR.”

National Economic and Development Authority Undersecretary Rolando G. Tungpalan earlier said the FIRR, in this case, also serves as the “parameter for [the] Swiss Challenge.”

In the SMC proposal, a key component of the FIRR is the passenger estimate. Documents obtained by the BusinessMirror previously stated the PPP Center’s views on this.

The PPP Center expressed its reservations concerning SMC’s passenger forecast for the NMIA, saying that the estimates assume a 100-percent transfer of Naia’s passengers to the new airport. This, the agency noted, would necessitate the closure of the Naia.

The PPP Center said, however, that the Naia’s closure remains a policy decision of the government. The agency stated that this could cause “potential economic harm,” given that the financial assumptions for the NMIA are hinged on the shutdown of the Naia.