N.U. Snaps losing skid

NATIONAL University (NU) finally broke out of a five-game slump, beating a low-tiered University of the East (UE) side, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20, to clinch at least a playoff for the last Final Four berth in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

But the Lady Bulldogs had to work extra hard against the rejuvenated Lady Red Warriors, who are out of the semifinals picture but wanted to make a strong statement that their won-lost record does not reflect their newfound strength.

The victory was the first for the Lady Bulldogs in the second round. They held on to fourth place with a 7-6 win-loss record—one more and they make the Final Four.

Jaja Santiago stepped up when it mattered most and unloaded 22 points built on 18 spikes, three blocks and a service ace to end the five-game slump which she described as “heavy and hard.”

The 6-foot-5 star drew adequate support from Risa Sato, who was scoreless in their 18-25, 22-25, 20-25 loss to University of the Philippines (UP) last Wednesday but chipped in nine spikes, two blocks and as many as aces for 13 points against the Lady Red Warriors.

Setter Jasmin Nabor made 41 excellent sets for NU.

“We’re so happy. Finally, I saw our teamwork and the real game of each of the players getting to work again. Although there were still lapses, I can see that we are doing good,” Santiago said.

The Lady Bulldogs allowed the Lady Red Warriors to go to set point, 24-22, in the first set but NU got its rhythm back and scored six straight points capped by a crucial illegal block by UE setter Ann Bendong.

NU continued to struggle against the team it handily beat before and saw a 24-20 lead threatened at 24-all. But Santiago manned the fort with back-to-back hits to give NU a breather.

NU pulled away in the third set with a 20-14 lead but UE kept coming back and trimmed the gap to 22-20. The Lady Bulldogs wrapped it up with three straight points.

NU’s win spoiled University of the Philippines’ (UP) rousing 28-26, 25-23, 26-24 upset of Ateneo on Saturday. That victory was rendered meaningless as the Lady Maroons crashed out with a 5-8 card.

No. 5 Adamson University (5-7) is the only other team capable of making it to the semifinals, and the best the Lady Falcons could do is to force a playoff for the last Final Four berth with the Lady Bulldogs by beating semifinals-bound Far Eastern University next week at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UE suffered its 10th lost in 12 matches. Mary Ann Mendrez and Shaya Adorador finished 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Recto-based team.