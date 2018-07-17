N.F.A. assures enough rice for areas hit by disasters

The National Food Authority (NFA) said its rice stockpile is enough to meet the needs of relief agencies and local government units for calamity-hit areas following the arrival of the food agency’s first tranche of imports.

NFA Administrator Jason Y. Aquino said the food agency “will no longer run out of stocks especially for any calamity or emergency.” Aquino added that the NFA would activate its 24-hour operations center during natural disasters to ensure quick response for rice needs.

“During this time when typhoons and flooding are forecast in many parts of the country, NFA employees can be counted upon to man our offices and warehouses in order to assure our countrymen of available rice at any given time,” Aquino said in a statement.

“We have already prepositioned our stocks in all provinces of our country. We have secured stocks for island provinces easily isolated by typhoons, flooding and landslides, as well as other calamity-prone areas. We assure everyone that NFA rice will be available anywhere when needed,” he added.

As of July 16, the NFA said about 197,400 metric tons out of the total 250,000 MT of rice it imported from Vietnam and Thailand have been delivered to its warehouses. The remaining 52,600 MT are expected to arrive before the end of July, according to the NFA.

Aquino instructed the NFA’s field offices “to be ready to render service 24/7 when necessary to be able to quickly respond to any need for rice issuance for calamity victims.”

“Market monitoring is also heightened to ensure that rice will continuously be available and to avert any unreasonable spike in prices,” Aquino said.