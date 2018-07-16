N.A.S.A. scientists to join D.O.S.T.’s SciTech week celebration

A DELEGATION of scientists from the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) is coming to the Philippines to participate in the National Science and Technology Week (NSTW), which will kick off on Tuesday.

The NSTW will be held from July 17 to 21 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), together with its 18 attached agencies, will lead the annual celebration.

The event is staged annually to highlight the major role played by science, technology and innovation in achieving national development. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Science for the People: Innovation for Collective Prosperity.”

Information provided to the DOST by the US Embassy in the Philippines indicated that Florence W. Tan, an electrical engineer, will lead the Nasa scientists’ delegation to the NSTW.

Tan works at the Nasa Headquarters in Washington and is currently the deputy chief technologist of the space agency’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD). She was earlier with the Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Part of her work with the SMD’s chief technologist is to survey and assess technology needs for Heliophysics, Astrophysics, Earth Science, and Planetary Science Divisions. She also liaises with the Nasa Office of Chief Technologist, as well as other Nasa mission directorates and Nasa centers.

In her 32 years at the GSFC, Tan served as a system engineer, designer, manager and instrument operator of Nasa space-flight projects.

As Nasa lead electrical engineer for multiple space-flight spectrometers, she works on instruments, among them the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover SAM (2012-present), MAVEN NGIMS (2014-present), LADEE NMS (2014) and ExoMars MOMA.

The Nasa scientist has received various awards, such as the Nasa Medal for Exceptional Achievement, Robert Goddard Award for Outreach, Solar System Exploration Special Award Act, Goddard Special Act Awards and Goddard Peer Awards.

She has a degree in Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, as well as a Master in Business Administration in E-Commerce from Johns Hopkins University.

Special lenses vs mosquitoes

In an e-mail to the DOST, which was sent to Manila journalists, the US Embassy said it will provide hundreds of specialized lenses for the identification of mosquitoes during the NSTW.

The lenses are from the Nasa-led Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment Program. GLOBE “offers low-cost, high-impact science and information-technology tools for US Embassies.”

The Philippines joined the GLOBE program in 1999. The program is coordinated in the country by the Philippine Science High School through country coordinator Rod Allan de Lara, PSHS deputy executive director.

The program includes “fighting vector-borne diseases, showcasing science and technology innovations, improving understanding of the environment, promoting English language learning, empowering women and girls, and engaging in promoting positive interactions in conflict-prone regions.”

According to the US Embassy, the lenses come from the Country Mosquito Trainings of GLOBE provided to country coordinators, which they can use in identifying mosquitoes.

For the NSTW, the American embassy will provide six boxes containing 56 lenses and 50 bags each, for a total of 336 lenses and 300 bags.

GLOBE started in 1995 with support from Nasa, US Department of State, National Science Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Its various programs enable students and citizen scientists to collaborate with Nasa on Earth science, satellite missions and in the regional and global field measurement campaigns, the US Embassy said.

The GLOBE programs provide an opportunity for teachers to strengthen Science, Technology, English and Mathematics skills and environmental awareness of students to promote regional and international linkages.

Its app on Google Play, dubbed as the “GLOBE Observer Mosquito Mapper,” was designed “to enable citizens and students to identify mosquitoes that carry disease like Zika, eliminate their breeding sites and upload data to improve tracking/control of the disease.”

The program on mosquito-habitat mapper is focused on hard-to-reach populations in targeted countries affected with Zika, including the Philippines and is backed by the US Embassy’s Public Affairs section.

Its objective is to establish sustainable networks of schools, organizations and public health officials in regions affected with Zika and harness their cloud-sourced data aimed at improving tracking and control of the disease.