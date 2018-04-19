MWSS assures Metro residents of sufficient water during summer

The onset of the dry season has set off alarm bells among Metro Manila residents who fear the possibility of experiencing water shortage during summer.

For now, however, there’s nothing to worry about, according to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

Water reserve in Angat Water Reservoir, the single major source of raw water for Metro Manila’s more than 12 million people, is enough to last throughout the dry season, MWSS Administrator Reynaldo V. Velasco said.

Interviewed via e-mail, Velasco allayed fears of an impending water shortage despite the onset of the dry season, assuring customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. that there will be adequate supply of raw water to meet their customers’ demand.

“Since there is no occurrence of El Nino and the NWRB [National Water Resources Board] has granted full allocation, 46 cubic meters per second [46 cms] or 4,000 million liters per day [4,000 MLD] to MWSS, there will be no shortage,” Velasco said.

“Based on the Operation Rule Curve for Angat Reservoir, the actual water elevation as of April 18, 2018, is 198.53 meters, which is above the Upper Rule Curve elevation of 193.47 meters, thus, ensuring sustainable supply this summer season,” he added.

This is enough for 120 days even with “zero inflow” or rain pouring in to replenish the supply in Angat, he said. Aside from supplying raw water for the MWSS, Angat also provides irrigation water for farms in Pampanga and Bulacan. Current water allocation sought by the two companies to ensure 24/7 supply of potable water to their respective customers is 2,400 MLD for Maynilad and 1,600 MLD for Manila Water.

Velasco noted that Angat Dam is the current source of 4,000 MLD of raw water. Maynilad also draws 200 MLD of raw water from Laguna de Bay, which it processes at the Putatan Water Treatment Plant.

‘Water supply war’ averted

The MWSS chief has acted to prevent a brewing “war” between the two water contractors and agents of the MWSS.

“The problem between the two concessionaires has been resolved,” he said. This, even as the MWSS is considering the idea of taking control over the valve that controls the release of water.

Per the concession agreement, Maynilad is allocated a 60-percent share of water, while Manila Water gets 40 percent. “60-40 is not about up to the last decimal,” Velasco said.

“Even Manila Water and Maynilad admitted that they have already discussed the issue. One has to give way to the other. If Manila Water is at its peak hours, Maynilad should give way, same thing with Manila Water,” he said.

Adequate water allocation

NWRB Executive Director Dr. Sevillo D. David Jr. also assured the public, following a meeting with the concessionaires and other water officials, of adequate allocation of water supply as requested by the MWSS chief as early as January this year.

Manila Water Head of Corporate Communications Jeric Sevilla also said the company remains positive that the issue of raw water allocation will be resolved using the proper channel.

“Continuous adjustments are being fine-tuned that will be mutually beneficial to all parties and to the best interest of our customers,” he said.

Maynilad Vice President for Government Relations Anette de Ocampo, likewise, welcomed the statement of the MWSS chief, saying she remains optimistic the issue will be put to rest.

She added Maynilad is also concerned with the water-allocation issue, which has to be resolved so as not to derail the good relations that Maynilad has developed with the MWSS and Manila Water over the last 10 years. Velasco believes both concessionaires can resolve their differences without the MWSS instituting drastic measures.

Water security program

Velasco’s assurance for adequate water supply covers the long term. “’We have enough water supply not only during the summer season, but in the next 20 to 25 years,” Velasco said.

According to Velasco, the administration of President Duterte has put in place a continuing Water Security Program that is parallel to the demand with a provision of about a 7-percent to 10-percent buffer.

He added that concessionaires are required to submit continuous supply-demand projections to determine the amount to be invested in the water infrastructure.

For a program that is continuing, timelines are very useful, according to Velasco.

He said the government may not be able to finish all its projects in 2022, but, at least, it can start and finish the Kaliwa Dam Project that will boost fresh water supply for households and other water consumers.

The Kaliwa Dam project’s main component is the construction of the Kaliwa Dam in Barangay Pagsanjan, General Nakar, Quezon, and Barangay. Magsaysay, Infanta, Quezon, which has 600 MLD capacity, and the 2,400 MLD capacity of its water-supply tunnel.

Other projects under the Water Security Program of the Duterte administration are the Rizal Province Water Supply Improvement Project being undertaken by Manila Water, the Angat Water Transmission Improvement Water, Bulacan Bulk Water Supply Project, and the Sumag Diversion and Relocation Project.

The MWSS is constantly implementing improvements to the tunnels and transmission lines to avoid water service interruption for both concessionaires, Velasco said.