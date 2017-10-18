Muntinlupa international education fair to highlight learning prospects abroad

MUNTINLUPA City government tied up with Edukasyon.ph for the staging of an international education fair at the Festival Mall in Alabang on October 21 and 22, where 18 foreign schools and five embassies will be offering overseas scholarships to Filipino students and professionals.

“We are honored to host this education fair in the city as it opens opportunities not only for Muntinlupa students and professionals, but also for deserving individuals in the region,” Mayor Jaime Fresnedi told the BusinessMirror.

“The local government of Muntinlupa is one with Edukasyon.ph’s thrust in creating avenues of learning opportunities for the public. We believe that as we help one student in his or her education, this shapes a better family and a better city. May our constituents take part in this education fair,” he added.

Schools from Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Hungary, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden and the United States will be present during the first and biggest academic event of its kind in Southern Metro Manila.

Also, there will be two international high schools that will showcase global accredited high-school programs and help parents understand that opportunities abound for their children to study abroad.

Edukasyon.ph Study Abroad Manager Camille Armas said they want to correct the misconception that only those excelling or are deemed smart can apply for scholarships, especially outside of the country.

This activity, she said, is one way to make studying abroad more accessible to all those who are interested.

“We also want them to know that there are other schools out there besides the known Ivy League universities, such as Harvard, Yale [and] Standford, among others. There are actually high-quality universities around the world which are interested in onboarding Filipino students,” she added.

As part of the event, representatives from the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, Embassy of Japan, British Council, Austrade and EducationUSA will speak about available scholarships that they offer to Filipino students and professionals.

Henry Motte-Muñoz, founder and CEO of Edukasyon.ph, urged students and professionals to take advantage of the study-abroad fair.

“We seek to make education reachable to every Filipino child regardless of their social status. Edukasyon.ph empowers students by giving them all the important education to career information that they need,” she noted.

An initiative between Edukasyon.ph and Festival Supermalls Alabang, the event is made possible with the help of the city government of Muntinlupa, Muntinlupa City-Public Employment Service Office and Muntinlupa City-Gender and Development Office.

Private-sector supporters include Asus, Smart Communications, Delta Airlines, Guatson International Travel and Tours, Intermatrix, Chevrolet, Shopback, Lazada, Inquirer.net, WhenInManila.Com and GMA Network.

Edukasyon.ph is a social enterprise that empowers students to make informed education choices via its portal, www.edukasyon.ph, improving access to education and understanding of employment pathways.

Launched in 2016, the platform has helped more than 800,000 students, and has attracted dozens of corporations, government offices and foundations to join its advocacy of better informed education choices leading to improved employment outcomes. Its comprehensive higher-education marketplace ensures students have 13,000 schools; 20,000 courses; and 4,000 scholarships choices.

For convenience, it serves as a platform for online application in over 200 schools. It provides search filters, expert advice on comparing courses and comprehensive information on career pathways.