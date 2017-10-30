‘MSMEs need WTO help to gain from global trade’

The Philippines is urging the World Trade Organization (WTO) to create a body that would focus on how micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those in developing countries, can participate in and benefit from global trade.

The country’s statement concerning its priorities for the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC11), a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, was delivered by Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo Jr. during the

informal ministerial meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco, on October 9 and 10.

“The Philippines, together with the friends of MSMEs, is seeking appropriate arrangements within the existing framework of the WTO and relevant committees, such as the establishment of a working group under the General Council that will be mandated to consider how the multilateral trading system can impact and benefit MSMEs, with particular consideration given to the needs and interests of developing and least-developed countries,” Rodolfo said.

He added the creation of a working group on MSMEs would ensure that discussions on how the international market may affect and benefit the MSMEs around the globe will be sustained.

Rodolfo joined more than 30 ministers from WTO member-countries in the informal ministerial meeting, which was held in preparation for MC11 in December in Argentina.

“On MSMEs, recalling the Preamble to the Marrakesh Agreement and to make trade truly inclusive, at the very least, members need to sustain discussion on how to enhance the participation of MSMEs in the international market and how to ensure that competition among the MSMEs remains fair by also having a conversation on comparable definition of enterprise size,” he said.

Rodolfo pointed out that there could be competition even among MSMEs across the globe, as they may differ in terms of their enterprise size. Thus, he noted, that the level of support that should be given to MSMEs must based on their respective country’s level of development.

“The Philippines places great importance on the role of MSMEs in promoting inclusive growth. We need to have a discussion to ensure that, even among MSMEs, competition needs to be fair, and discussing comparable definition of enterprise size can facilitate this,” he said.

“Now, even among similarly sized MSMEs support system and resources vary from country to country. And, hence, due consideration should be given to the development level of countries,” Rodolfo added.

The trade official said the challenge of creating an inclusive global market for MSMEs is not only important but also “urgent.”

“As the MC11 chairman said, we cannot stand still. We need to constantly move forward—even if one step at a time,” Rodolfo added.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Atuthority (PSA) showed that, in 2015, there are about 900,914 establishments in the Philippines. Of this figure, 99.5 percent, or about 896,839 businesses are considered to be MSMEs, while the remaining 0.5 percent, or 4,075, are large enterprises.

In August the Department of Trade and Industry said it is eyeing to allocate at least P1.38 billion for MSME development.

Working groups are established by WTO Ministers to study specific key trade issues, including policies and reforms, in relation to the development of the economies of the member-countries.

At present, there are five WTO working groups, which study various trade issues: relationship between trade and investment; interaction between trade and competition policy; government procurement; effects of trade on debt and finance; and relationship between trade and transfer of technology.

The purpose of the two-day informal ministerial meeting, which took place two months ahead of MC11, was to identify priorities and common ground in the positions of WTO members, according to MC11 Chairman Susana Malcorra.

“The atmosphere at the meeting was positive and constructive, and most of the 37 participating delegations undertook to make every effort to enable the WTO to reach decisions in Buenos Aires in December that strengthen the multilateral trading system. Over the two days of discussions, the main areas of interest that could become agenda items for MC11 were identified,” Malcorra said in a statement.

“Agricultural trade reform, the prohibition of fisheries subsidies and the regulation of trade in services were common topics of interest. In addition, it was stressed that the WTO agenda needed to be adapted to reflect the challenges of the 21st-century trade agenda, and include topics, such as MSMEs, investment facilitation and e-commerce, which should be addressed in the work undertaken after the meeting in Buenos Aires,” she added.

Malcorra said the ministers left the Marrakesh meeting “firmly resolved” to continue supporting the negotiations so that MC11 reaffirms both the centrality and relevance of the rules-based international trading system and the WTO’s key role as the forum for determining the rules regulating the system.

However, after the informal ministeral meeting, WTO Director General Roberto Azevêdo said there are “some promising issues on the table but, in all areas, there is still a lot of work to do.”

“If ministers want to see a successful outcome in Buenos Aires, something more is going to have to happen in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

“We need to see an approach where everyone is prepared to make some kind of contribution. We can’t be in a position where members insist on a particular outcome and expect everyone else to accept that. This is dangerous, as one size doesn’t always work for all,” he added.

Azevêdo said WTO member-countries should prioritize the agreements that they think could be passed during MC11.