MRTDevCo loses rights to MRT 3 ads, leasing

THE MRT Development Corp. (MRTDevCo) is now barred from exercising its advertising and commercial-leasing rights over the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 system pending the result of arbitration proceedings involving its development-rights payment (DRP) obligations to the government amounting to P2.3 billion.

In a 23-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Pablito Perez, the Court of Appeals’s (CA) Eleventh Division lifted the writ of preliminary injunction issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Pasig City on July 18, 2016, thus compelling the Department of Transportation (DOTr), then-Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC), to issue the necessary access or work permits to the MRTDevCo to allow the company to fully exercise its rights over MRT 3.

MRTDevCo is a unit of MRT 3 private owner MRT Holdings. The RTC in Pasig City issued the writ of preliminary mandatory injunction upon MRTDevCo’s posting of the P130-million injunction bond. The DOTr earlier claimed that from 2001 to 2004, the MRTDevCo paid according to the agreed DRP schedule under their build-lease-transfer (BLT) agreement covering the construction and operation of MRT 3.

However, on July 21, 2004, the MRTDevCo ceased paying the DRPs despite repeated demands by the then-DOTC. In the early part of 2013, the transportation department stopped issuing access or work permits to the MRTDevCo, its advertisers and lessees, barring their entry to the MRT 3 system.

On May 7, 2015, the Commission on Audit issued to the DOTr an Audit Observation Memorandum noting the unpaid amount of P981,354,501, representing the DRPs from theMRTDevCo since 2004.

The DOTr then sent a final demand to the MRTDevCo for the payment of its outstanding DRP obligations in the accumulated amount of P2,298,788,929.52.

The DOTr warned of termination of the BLT agreement, even as it expressed its willingness to commence arbitration, as mandated under the BLT agreement. This prompted the MRTDevCo to file before the RTC in Pasig City a petition for interim measure protection (IMP) with extremely urgent prayer for the issuance of a temporary order of protection.

It claimed that the then-DOTC’s refusal to issue access and work permits to allow entry to the MRT 3 system unlawfully hampered its exercise of its commercial leasing rights under the BLT and its subsequent agreements.

On the other hand, the DOTr, through the Office of the Solicitor General, sought the dismissal of the case, insisting that the Philippine courts have no jurisdiction over the issue, since under the arbitration clause in the BLT, any dispute between the parties should be settled through arbitration in Singapore.

However, in its assailed order, the Pasig RTC granted MRTDevCo’s petition and held that under Rule 5.2 of the Special Alternative Dispute Resolution Rules, a petition for IMP may properly be issued before arbitration is commenced.

However, the CA held that while the arbitration clauses in the 1997 BLT Agreement do not strip Philippine courts of jurisdiction over the grant of interim measures to protect the rights of parties in arbitration agreement before or after the start of arbitral proceedings, the Pasig RTC committed grave abuse of discretion in issuing the preliminary mandatory injunction in favor of MRTDevCo.

The CA noted that in this case, the “last actual, peaceable and uncontested status” before the dispute arose was the free and unhampered access by the MRTDevCo to the MRT 3 System, as long as it was fully and faithfully paying DRPs for the continued exercise of its development and advertising rights.

“The RTC’s issuance of the IMP, which allows the MRTDC’s [MRTDevCo] exercise of development and advertising rights without the payment of DRPs, altered the balance of the parties’ contractual equilibrium, as it effectively allows the MRTDC the exercise of its rights while the existence of its correlative obligations is disputed and awaits settlement by arbitration,” it pointed out.

The CA explained that under Rule 5.9 of the Special ADR Rules, the court, in determining whether to grant interim measures, shall “balance the relative interests of the parties and inconveniences that may be caused” to the parties.

“This balance of interests of the parties in this dispute is preserved, not by providing provisional relief to one party to the controversy, but by encouraging them to resort to the dispute-resolution mechanism they have mutually elected, where all their claims may be arbitrated,” the CA added. Concurring with the ruling were Associate Justices Ramon Bato, Jr. and Ramon Cruz.