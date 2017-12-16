MPIC rolls out Christmas-themed trains

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) on Friday launched the Christmas-themed four-car trains of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT 1) showcasing traditional Filipino values.

The designs highlighted Filipino holiday concepts, such as Simbang Gabi, colorful parol (lanterns), Misa de Gallo, Noche Buena and traditional greetings extended by children to their elders.

MPIC—present in infrastructure business such as toll roads, railway, power generation and distribution, water and wastewater services and health care industries—will continue deploying the trains until January next year.

Light Rail Manila Corp., a joint-venture group between MPIC’s Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., Ayala Corp.’s AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. and the Philippine Investment Alliance for Infrastructure’s Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) PTE Ltd., currently operates and maintains the LRT 1 line. It is also behind the planned LRT 1 Cavite extension project.

“We want to get Filipino commuters of the LRT 1 in a holiday mood, but, at the same time, we want to give them a deep feeling of the cherished values that we at MPIC hold dearly during this time of the year,” said Melody del Rosario, company vice president for corporate communications.

“The parol is as important to Filipinos as the Christmas tree to Western culture; without the parol Christmas wouldn’t be complete,” she said.

“The lanterns were used by people to light their paths during the customary dawn Masses called Misa de Gallo or Simbang Gabi, because electricity was unavailable at the time in many rural areas. Such lanterns are now more likely to glow with electronic lights, but the concept remains the same—a guiding light in the darkness for Filipino worshippers wanting to congregate and pray,” she added.

Del Rosario said the Christmas decorations in the five LRT trains denote respecting family values as part of the Filipino culture and sharing of blessings, especially to those who are in need.

The Christmas-themed trains are currently making regular runs throughout the LRT 1 north-to-south route, from Roosevelt station to Baclaran station.

Some passengers will be given candies for kids, beep cards and other surprises at any given time of the day on Christmas, the company said.