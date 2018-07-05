“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort.”— 2 Corinthians 1:3

AS we cross our path toward the celebration of the upcoming 500th Year of Evangelization onward to the New Evangelization in the Philippines, let us all rejoice and unite as children of God through the forthcoming Fifth Philippine Conference on New Evangelization (PCNE 5) from July 18 to 22, 2018.

The theme for this year’s PCNE is “Moved with Compassion: Feed the Multitude,” which is aimed to celebrate the Year of the Clergy and Consecrated Persons as declared by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines. It will be a celebration of ministerial priesthood and the consecrated life as a community of the baptized faithful, as missionary disciples and servant leaders like Christ, and a road map to foster the spirit of communion and synergy among the laity and consecrated.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle, DD, will celebrate the opening mass on the first day (July 18), and will lead the plenary session about the spiritual life of priests through encounter with Christ, with the theme “Sharing in the One Priesthood of Christ.”

Meanwhile, Rev. Fr. James Mallon, Episcopal Vicar for Parish Renewal and Leadership Support for the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth, will deliver the keynote message on the theme “Renewed Servant-Leaders for the New Evangelization” during the second day of PCNE 5, July 19.

The second day of the conference will focus on the ordained ministers and consecrated persons as disciples of God and their mission to join Christ as they strive to have their hearts formed.

The third day of PCNE 5, aptly themed “Ministerial Priesthood at the Service of Baptismal Priesthood,” tackles the primary tasks of the clergy and consecrated persons in bringing all their creativity, imagination and enthusiasm for the Gospel to the ministry.

Apart from the plenary sessions, there will be 13 tracks of concurrent sessions on parish/Basic Ecclesial Community, schools, workplace/government, family, youth, the digital and social media, catechesis, church in mission, new ministry, young adult and new trends in church.

Cardinal Tagle introduced PCNE in 2013 as a local response to the call of new evangelization. It was first held from October 16 to 18, 2013, with the theme “God makes all things new (Rev 21:5).” PCNE 1 focused on rekindling the ardor of evangelization and renewal of faith experience in the local and Asian context.

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, let us all strengthen our faith and deepen our understanding about God by uniting and spreading the value of compassion to every Catholic faithful.

For registration and other inquiries, please call (02) 405-0093, or mobile numbers (+63) 995-191-3473 for Globe subscribers, (+63) 908-119-3533 for Smart subscribers or e-mail [email protected] . For more information visit http://www.pcne.com.ph .

