Motorists Alert: Skyway users from South may now exit up to Java Street, Makati City

In an effort to help alleviate traffic in Metro Manila, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar on Friday, July 20, 2018 opened the 3-lane, northbound direction of Skyway Stage 3 from Buendia Avenue up to near Java Street in Makati, City.

DPWH Secretary Villar said instead of using Buendia as an off ramp, motorists may now exit a kilometer further along South Super Highway through a temporary ramp constructed near Java Street.

“The section, which spans 1-kilometer, will be temporarily opened until full completion of Phase 1, which ends in President Quirino Avenue in Manila,” said Secretary Villar.

Secretary Villar said the temporary ramp near Java Street is currently one (1) lane passable but will be constructed into two (2) lanes, and eventually four (4) lanes, when the on-ramp and the southbound direction will be opened to the public.

The Skyway Stage 3 is a 6-lane, elevated expressway stretched in its entirety over Metro Manila from Buendia, Makati City to Balintawak, Quezon City with a length of about 17.54 kilometers.

The project is divided into five (5) sections namely: 3.76-kilometer Section 1 from Buendia Avenue, Makati City to President Quirino Avenue, Manila City; 0.96-kilometer Section 2A from Pres. Quirino Ave. Manila to Tomas Claudio St., Manila; 3.93-kilometer Section 2B from Tomas Claudio St., Manila to Aurora Blvd., Manila; 2.71-kilometer Section 3 from Aurora Blvd., Manila to Quezon Ave., Quezon City; 4.46-kilometer Section 4 from Quezon Ave., Quezon City to A. Bonifacio Ave., Quezon City and 1.56-kilometer Section 5: A. Bonifacio, Quezon City To NLEX.

Concessionare Citra Central Expressway Corporation (CCEC) has so far completed about 1-kilometer viaduct and constructed a total of 2.7-kilometer deck slab of Skyway Stage 3 Section 1.

Upon completion, Skyway Stage 3 will ease traffic through the eight (8) access ramps/interchanges strategically located as follows: Buendia Avenue, (South Super Highway, Makati City), Pres. Quirino Avenue (Malate, Manila), Plaza Dilao (Paco, Manila), Nagtahan/Aurora Boulevard (Manila), E. Rodriguez Avenue (Quezon City), Quezon Avenue (Quezon City), Sgt. Rivera St. (Quezon City) and NLEX.