Most Manila Bay LGUs fail fisheries law audit

MOST local government units in the Manila Bay region are not compliant with Republic Act 10654, or the Amended Fisheries Code, initial results of the Fisheries Law Compliance Audit conducted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reveal.

In a statement reacting to the result of the fisheries compliance audit, Oceana Philippines, an ocean-conservation advocacy group, said the audit findings will be useful in determining fisheries- management measures in the Manila Bay region and the municipal waters nationwide.

“We commend the DILG for providing this tool to measure the state of compliance by the coastal local government units of their responsibility in protecting their municipal waters. By ensuring its sustainable management, they are also protecting the livelihood of millions who depend on our ocean for sustenance,“ lawyer Gloria Estenzo Ramos, vice president of Oceana Philippines, said.

The audit, which was initially tested in 19 of the 35 coastal LGUs in Manila Bay, aims to monitor the compliance of LGUs with the amended Fisheries Code, and the DILG Memorandum Circular 2018-59, which provides the guidelines and regulations for fishery activities within municipal waters nationwide.

It also seeks to remind LGUs to exercise their mandate in managing municipal waters, especially in fishery law enforcement, fisherfolk registration and implementing management measures, such as closed season.

Starting this month, the DILG will roll out the fisheries law audit nationwide.

It was first tested in Manila Bay, which includes cities with major fishing grounds, such as Navotas, Parañaque and Las Piñas in Metro Manila, and LGUs from Bataan, Batangas and Pampanga.

Initial results of the audit revealed that all tested LGUs have an updated list of registered fishing boats and 52 percent of the tested LGUs monitor their fish catch.

Ban on ring net

Meanwhile, 21 percent of the tested LGUs do not have a local ordinance regulating the use of active fishing gears such as bottom trawling, ring net or Danish Seine or hulbot-hulbot, the mere possession of which was recently banned by the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources recently.

Meanwhile, around 47 percent of LGUs have an ordinance related to law enforcement, while 53 percent have no ordinance on the delineation of municipal waters

The amended Fisheries Code lapsed into law on February 27, 2015. It seeks to “prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated” or IUU fishing in the country. One of the most significant features is the installation of a Monitoring, Control and Surveillance system in “all Philippine-flagged fishing vessels regardless of fishing area and destination of catch,” which would make it easier to ensure compliance with fisheries regulations.

Meanwhile, DILG Officer in Charge Eduardo M. Año emphasized the crucial role of LGUs in implementing the law to manage and protect municipal waters, where commercial fishing and destructive gear, such as bottom trawling and Danish Seine or hulbot-hulbot, are prohibited.

“Millions of lives depend on water and its natural resources. It is imperative, therefore, for LGUs to be on top of ensuring that their marine and water resources are nurtured and protected because these assets are vital to national development,” Año said in a statement.