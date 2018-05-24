‘More workers to get TRAIN cash subsidy’

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is keen on expanding the coverage of the government’s cash-subsidy program, which seeks to help the poor cope with the impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

In an interview, Labor Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod said the DOLE is looking into the possibility of endorsing to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and Malacañang the inclusion of “near-poor” workers in the subsidy program.

Near-poor workers are those who have a monthly salary above the prevailing minimum wage up to P18,000.

“Currently, P200 is being given to the 10 million CCT [conditional- cash transfer] beneficiaries, who are mostly in the informal sectors. However, even those in the formal sector are also affected,” Maglunsod said.

The P200 monthly cash assistance to the 10 million poorest households affected by the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) will be raised to P300 by 2019.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines said the near-poor must also get cash aid from the government to cope with the increase in consumer prices. TUCP Vice President Luis Manuel Corral said the cash aid would provide workers “much-needed relief” from rising inflation, which reached 4.5 percent in April.

“They are not looking at the near-poor…who should be part of the target beneficiaries of that P200 monthly subsidy,” Corral said in a previous interview.

Other labor groups, such as the Associated Labor Union-TUCP (ALU-TUCP), had urged President Duterte to provide a P500 monthly subsidy to minimum-wage earners.

Both the TUCP and the ALU, however, said the cash subsidy is just a “stop-gap measure” and that the government must implement reforms to address inflation. These reforms, the groups said, must lower the prices of rice and electricity. They also said the government must consider raising the minimum wage.

ALU agreed with TUCP and also pushed for an increase in the minimum wage. The group urged the regional wage boards to start deliberations for emergency wage hikes to help workers cope with the “extraordinary” rise in inflation due to the CTRP.

Automatic gas tax freeze

The TRAIN law includes an automatic “tax freeze” provision when imported crude oil hits $80 a barrel, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto.

Recto issued the reminder on Thursday in the wake of earlier projections that skyrocketing oil prices could even reach $100 per barrel.

In a statement, the senator reminded that the TRAIN law enacted under the Duterte administration included a self-executory gas tax freeze provision, which is automatically activated “when the benchmark price of crude oil reaches $80 a barrel.”

Recto recalled that Republic Act (RA) 10963, signed into law by the President, “explicitly provides for this price triggered collection moratorium,” adding that this provision was reiterated in the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s Regulation (RR) 2-2018, the law’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR) on petroleum products pursuant to RA 10963.

According to Recto, “the tripwire is $80 per barrel, based on Dubai crude as reflected in MOPS,” or Mean of Platts Singapore.

He described it as the “circuit breaker [in the] TRAIN law. When oil touches this price, the excise- tax increase on gas is automatically suspended.” He added that for this to take effect, the Department of Finance (DOF) must first issue a separate IRR.

The senator asserted, however, that the language of the law is clear. “So it must be self-executory and automatically implemented.”

According to Recto, Section 5 of RR 2-2018 states that “for the period covering 2018 to 2020, the scheduled increase in the excise tax on fuel as imposed in this section shall be suspended when the average Dubai crude oil based on Mean of Platts Singapore for three months prior to the scheduled increase of the month reaches, or exceeds $80 per barrel.”

He, however, noted that “a separate revenue regulation shall be issued for this purpose,” as stated in the implementing rules.

The senator suggested that the speed in collecting TRAIN’s tax imposition “should be matched by quickly stepping on the brakes when oil prices are skyrocketing.”