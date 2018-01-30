More violations of mining moratorium being unearthed

The Concerned Citizens of Sta. Cruz, Zambales, is calling for an investigation into the alleged irregularity in the issuance of permit to a mining company to extract nickel in Santa Cruz, Zambales, two years ago despite the existing moratorium on new mining projects.

The group’s chairman, Dr. Benito Molino, said the permit was issued by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau despite the moratorium on new mining projects through an order dated June 22, 2016, signed by former MGB chief Leo L. Jasareno.

A Notice of Issuance of Order dated July 13, 2016, was signed by Edgard D. Castillo, officer in charge of the Mining Tenements Management Division with the title “Partial Declaration of Mining Project Feasibility [PDMPF] of Westchinamin Corp. under Mineral Production Sharing Agreement [MPSA] 316-2010-III-Amended I” is addressed to Mary Grace M. de Leon, president of Westchinamin and Lope O. Carino Jr., then the OIC regional director of the MGB region Office III (Central Luzon).

The status of Westchinamin’s operation was not immediately known. But Molino said the fact that the DMPF was approved on June 22, 2016, is a clear violation of the moratorium on new mining projects that is in effect at that time.

The moratorium on new mining projects remains in effect until now, although the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-MGB is pushing for the lifting of the ban to allow investments to flow in.

“The MGB issued a mining permit for the extraction of minerals in Santa Cruz at the height of the crackdown against irresponsible mining operations,” Molino said.

The order, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, states the approval of the company’s DMPF. It says: “…thereby authorizing Westchinamin Corp. and or Hyma Mining Corp. Inc. to proceed to the Development and Operating Periods of the said Agreement, including the extraction of nickel and other associated minerals.”

The permit to extract nickel and other associated minerals is subject to certain conditions, including compliance with existing applicable laws and their implementing rules and regulations and the pertinent provisions of the MPSA. Westchimin Corp. and/or Hyma Mining Corp. Inc. were directed to submit all future pertinent sales agreement and marketing contracts to the MGB.

On February 2, 2016, the DENR approved the assignment of MPSA 316-2010-III from R.G. Perlas to Westchinamin pursuant to the April 1, 2015, Deed of Assignment and November 20, 2015, Addendum.

On March 30, 2016, during the validity of the exploration period, Westchinamin filed the DMPF under the same MPSA covering 286.25-hectare contract area in Santa Cruz, Zambales.

The MGB Regional Office III undertook an initial evaluation of the said DMPF and forwarded it to the MGB Central Office.

On April 22, 2016, Westchinamin applied for the expansion of the area under its MPSA by annexing the four areas covered by its application for exploration permits: EXPA-000188-III, EXPA-OOOO99-III, EXPA-000127-III and EXPA -0000188-III, pursuant to the pertinent provisions of Executive Order (EO) 79 and DENR Administrative Order 2012-07.

On May 23, 2016, the company’s MPSA was subsequently amended to include the other areas covered by the exploration permits as the company requested.

The MGB order stated that it has determined that Westchinamin has substantially complied with the pertinent requirements for the approval of a DMPF.

Members of the Concerned Citizens of Santa Cruz, Zambales, are currently staging a camp-out protest in front of the DENR Central Office along Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, to denounce the continuing destruction caused by large-scale nickel-mining operations.

Molino lamented that, while the former DENR chief, Regina Paz L. Lopez, was mounting a crackdown against irresponsible mining, the MGB had approved the DMPF of Westchinamin Corp., paving the way for the company to push through with its commercial operation.

Westchinamin is not the only company that benefited from the scheme of amending the MPSAs to expand its mining tenement under EO 79.

An exclusive report by the BusinessMirror last year exposed that the Aquino administration may have violated its own moratorium on new mining deals when it allowed the areas covered by MPSAs to increase by about 6 percent at the tail end of its term.

Some of the MPSAs that got area expansion were among those subsequently canceled by Lopez, who mounted a 10-month crackdown against irresponsible mining.

Most of the MPSA area-expansion applications were approved in the first six months of 2016, or before the election and subsequent takeover of the Duterte administration.

A study conducted by the BusinessMirror revealed that 16 companies engaged in ore extraction, cement production and quarrying were able to expand their mining areas through amendments of their existing MPSAs.

With this, mining areas grew by a total of 35,067.35 hectares, the bulk of the expansion happening in May and June 2016.

There are 317 existing MPSAs covering a total of 603,158.21 hectares as of April 30, 2017, according to the MGB’s web site. Some of the MPSAs have expired, consolidated or canceled, but with some still under appeal.

The expansion of mining areas was done through “annexation” of areas covered by existing MPSAs, ironically despite the ban on new mining projects and the processing of mining application following the signing of EO 79 by Aquino in July 2012, which sets the policy framework that will guide the government and other stakeholders in the implementation and operationalization of mining laws, rules and regulations.