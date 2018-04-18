More new retail space rising in Bacolod City in next 3 years

BACOLOD CITY—About 140,000 square meters (sq m) of new retail space is expected to be available in this city in the next three years, according to global real-property services firm, Colliers International Philippines.

As of April 16, Colliers reported that Bacolod’s retail stock reached almost 318,000 sq m by the end of 2017.

By 2020, Colliers projected the city’s retail space to reach by as much as 462,000 sq m, higher by 43 percent than the 2017 stock.

In Negros Occidental, SM City Bacolod’s north and south wings have a combined 107,000 sq m of leasable space, which accounts for more than 30 percent of the retail space here.