‘More expensive ADB loans for richer PHL’

AS Filipinos’ per-capita incomes grow, so will the country’s interest payments.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) believes the Philippines is on track to becoming an upper-middle-income country (UMIC) like Malaysia by end-2019.

This means that as soon as next year, the country’s so-called Gross National Income (GNI) per capita will increase to at least $4,036, from $3,550 in 2015.

Upper-middle-income economies are those with a GNI per capita of between $4,036 and $12,475, while high-income economies are those with a GNI per capita of $12,476 or more.

However, with higher incomes, submarket multilateral development bank loans, such as those offered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), necessarily become more expensive.

“Well, that is the price of an advance to a higher level [of per-capita income],” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia told the BusinessMirror.

At present, no country has managed to graduate from preferential ADB loan assistance despite the presence of large economies among the lender’s developing member- countries (DMCs). However, there are countries that are classified as having grant-only, concessional and market-based lending.

This classification is based on the per-capita income, economic situation and debt-repayment capacity of borrowing member-states, among others. These are carefully calibrated such that as DMCs boost their economic prowess, the interest payments they make for loans also necessarily increase.

ADB President Takehiko Nakao said this was not meant to increase the Manila-based multilateral development bank’s income but crafted in the interest of fairness.

However, Nakao said some ADB governors “supported an idea of applying differentiated pricing in our regular OCR lending to address the diverse situations of countries.”

“I suppose we can ask [for concessions] through negotiation [by] being the host country [for this year’s meeting],” Pernia said.

ADB said the Philippines and Indonesia’s access to grants have been “restricted to projects directed at poverty reduction, the primary social sector and protection of the environment.”

Based on documents from the National Economic and Development Authority, as of the last quarter of 2017, the country’s engagement with ADB for project loans are based on six-month London interbank offered rate, the same for nonsovereign operations for Philippine-based firms. The use of the six-month Libor rate also applies on stand-alone policy-based loans and subprogram loans under the programmatic approach; Special Policy-Based Lending; and Countercyclical Support Facility Lending.

Project loans have a maturity period usually up to 30 years, including a grace period, subject to an average loan-maturity limit of 19 years. For the grace period, this usually lasts five years and depends on the time needed for projects to become operational.

The term or maturity is, however, shorter for stand-alone policy-based loans and subprogram loans under the programmatic approach at 15 years, including the grace period; for Special Policy-Based Lending, five- to eight-year maturity including the grace period; and Countercyclical Support Facility Lending, five- to eight-year maturity, including the grace period.

Nakao, however, assured the ADB governors the multilateral will develop “concrete proposals” for differentiated pricing and long-term lending, especially now that the Asian Development Fund (ADF) and the OCR have already merged.

The ADF was initially the source of concessional lending to poor DMCs while the OCR represented the bank’s concessional and market-based lending operations.

In 2015 the ADB announced the merger of the ADF and the OCR to boost the bank’s capital resources. The merger became effective in January 2017.