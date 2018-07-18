More China-funded projects rolled out next year–Amb. Zhao

FILIPINOS can expect more China-funded infrastructure projects to be rolled out next year, according to Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua.

In his speech at the recent Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Two China-Aid Bridges Project across Pasig River, Zhao said the Chinese government is speeding up its efforts to deliver much-needed public infrastructure in the Philippines.

Zhao said some of these projects include the Kaliwa Dam, PNR South Long-Haul Railway, Subic-Clark Railway and Mindanao River flood-control project.

“More of such projects are already in the pipeline and are expected to roll out starting from next year,” Zhao said.

“And a good news for the Pasig River, China is positively considering soft loans for five more bridges to make the two sides across the river more connected and integrated. All these infrastructure projects take time, and we’ll do our best to facilitate quality implementation of these projects,” he added.

Zhao said that apart from the two bridges, projects such as the two Dangerous Drugs Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers in Mindanao supported by China’s grants have begun construction.

He added the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project, the first infrastructure project financed by Chinese soft loan, has also started construction.

Efforts to fast-track Chinese-funded infrastructure projects are a response to the President’s call for a faster turnaround for all infrastructure projects, especially those under the “Build, Build, Build” program.

“I am therefore directing the DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways] and the other agencies concerned to ensure that the construction of these bridges will be finished within 30 months or earlier,” the President said.

“Through our combined efforts, we will be able to expedite our infrastructure programs [that] will improve connectivity and mobility around the country. Together, let us join hands in uplifting the lives of our people [through] channels that will give [them] the decent and comfortable lives that our people rightfully [deserve],” he added.

The current cooperation between China and the Philippines with regard to infrastructure is being undertaken amid efforts to start between the two countries on geopolitics.

Duterte said he and China’s President Xi Jinping have agreed to discuss geopolitics, specifically the arbitration case on the West Philippine Sea, “at some other time.”

The President said the Philippines is open to allow China to “sort out things” before they start discussions. However, he remained confident that “China will be fair and the equity will be distributed.”

Earlier, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said careful project preparation and evaluation is crucial in the case of Chinese-financed projects, especially after issues surfaced in China’s port project in Sri Lanka.

Pernia said in the case of Sri Lanka, its loan from China for the port project was turned into equity, making the port the property of China. This, Pernia said, is something the administration wants to avoid.

Neda Undersecretary for Investment Programming Rolando G. Tungpalan said Chinese-funded projects in the Philippines are not tied to land ownership. This means contractors are just contractors and not landowners.

The Chinese government is financing the P4.37-billion Chico River Pump Irrigation Project to be implemented by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA). It also extended grants to build several bridges crossing the Pasig River.

Neda Assistant Secretary for Investment Programming Jonathan L. Uy said whether these projects are financed by China, Japan or Korea, the Philippine government does not grant sovereign equity or ownership to official development assistance (ODA) partners.

He said if development partners are not keen on following the Philippines’s laws and regulations or impose certain conditions in financing ODA projects, the government is forced to subject projects to another review.