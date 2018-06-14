Monkayo frets over exit of gold-processing hubs

DAVAO CITY—Officials of the Monkayo municipal government expressed apprehension that corporate mining may step into the breach after the relocation of more than 200 gold-processing plants from Diwalwal.

Such worries were expressed in a manifesto issued by the local government unit (LGU) of Monkayo. Compostela Valley Gov. Jayvee Tyron L. Uy confirmed the officials signed and issued the manifesto against large-scale mining in Diwalwal. According to Uy, the manifesto quoted officials as expressing fears the relocation would lead to direct mining operations by the Philippine Mining Development Corp. (PMDC).

“It’s their right,” Uy said. “I respect the decision of the municipal government of Monkayo, led by Mayor Ramil L. Gentugaya, to oppose the entry of large-scale mining in the Diwalwal Mineral Reservation Area.”

Uy added it was “within the purview of the local government to promote or oppose a project that enters their locality.”

Advertisement

He further explained the Local Government Code tasks LGUs to promote and protect the general welfare of their people.

If the Monkayo LGU thinks that the entry of the PMDC-sponsored mining operation contradicts that mandate, it is within their right, Uy added.

“The law allows them to do that.”

Uy said the manifesto was signed by the barangay captains and members of the Sangguniang Bayan. All of them “willingly affixed their signature to the manifesto,” he added.

PMDC President Alberto B. Sipaco Jr. has said he received a copy of the manifesto, as well as the other official communication of the Monkayo municipal government.

This week Sipaco announced PMDC would continue the relocation of gold mining to the Mabatas area, about 6 kilometers down the slope from Diwalwal. Of the 233 ball mills and carbon in-pulp processing plants, 210 heeded the order.

Sipaco said the remaining 23 would face demolition soon. The move is said to be part of the cleanup of Diwalwal.

Uy said local officials would not oppose the rehabilitation of the Diwalwal area, covering 729 hectares.

“Our priority is really to rehabilitate the Diwalwal area. Our eyes are on the relocation of the ball mills of small-scale miners from Mount Diwata to Mabatas area. We cannot do that unless the Mabatas area is equipped with basic utilities like water and electricity,” Uy said. “I think that’s the biggest concern.”

Uy said “it is within the duty of PMDC to issue a cease and desist order [on its mining operations in Diwalwal].”

However, “as governor, it is my job to make sure that this rehabilitation process goes smooth,” he added.

“It is my obligation to ensure that everything is ready,” Uy said. “To insist without considering the impacts of our actions might lead to social crisis and I will not allow that to happen.”