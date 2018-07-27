MoneyGram recognizes generosity of big-hearted aunt

This June, Remie Magkalas from Sta. Rosa, Laguna received one of twelve grand prizes at the second edition of MoneyGram Idol Awards. Winning the raffle entitles to bring loved ones , who sacrifice to ease the family burden, for a well-deserved holiday to Manila.

Like many Filipinos, Remie has an extended family that includes her dad’s sister Irma, who left the Philippines to be an OFW in Canada.

Aunt Irma is described by her family as big-hearted – although she could have stayed in the Philippines, Irma has chosen to support her brother and his children.

Over twenty years she has been living in Canada, Irma has provided a necessary lifeline to her brother, Remie’s family and her siblings, especially during hard times.

Remie shares how Irma has always been there to offer a helping hand : “whenever my father doesn’t have a job, my aunt sends us financial support. I’m very grateful for what she has done to help us,” she said.

Through the years, MoneyGram has been a trustworthy partner for Irma whenever she had to send money back home quickly. It has offered “high-quality, efficient, and reliable service”, according to Remie.

“You can pick-up [money from abroad] at any remittance center. MoneyGram is important to OFWs as it makes sending funds to family members easier. It is really convenient,” she adds.

As the winner of MoneyGram’s annual Idol Awards, Irma will be flown in for an all-expenses paid trip to Manila from Canada. Furthermore, she will stay with Remie and family members for three days and two nights at Solaire Resort and Casino. Lastly, they will also receive a tax free PhP30,000 cash prize.

The Idol Award is MoneyGram’s way of honoring the heroism and sacrifice of Overseas Filipino Workers who financially support those they left behind in the Philippines.