MoneyGram honors a loving daughter

In June, Marilyn Ayson from Culiat, Quezon City, received one of the twelve grand prizes at the second edition of the MoneyGram Idol Awards. Winning the raffle entitles the winners to bring their OFW loved ones from abroad for an all-expense paid holiday to Manila.

Marilyn chose to pay tribute to her daughter, Jocelyn Sato, who left to work in Japan almost 20 years ago. Jocelyn decided to become an OFW to be able to provide for the needs of her family.

Jocelyn’s story is one of many similar stories of Filipino children, who want to give back for their parents’ sacrifice.

“When my daughter decided to be an OFW, I allowed her even though it was painful for me to see her leave. I knew she would take care of us when we get older,” explained Basilio Ayson, Sr., Jocelyn’s dad.

Jocelyn has not forgotten that promise as she continues to contribute to her parents’ household. As she is now married and her parents need more support, her generosity is even more appreciated.

“She is a very generous child. I am very thankful because she helps us to make ends meet. She sends us money through MoneyGram because we are both retired. Jocelyn’s help is vital as it serves as a financial support for regular household expenses and medications for her father,” explains Marilyn.

Thanks to Jocelyn, her parents live in comfort in their old days.

Through these years, MoneyGram has been a reliable service provider to Jocelyn’s family. “MoneyGram’s fast remittance service has always made things easier for us. As soon as my daughter sends the money, we can pick it up in minutes ,” shares Marilyn.

Marilyn’s win means that Jocelyn will be given a roundtrip ticket from Japan to Manila to spend some time with her family at Solaire Resort and Casino. They will also receive a cash prize of PhP30,000.

The second annual Idol Award is MoneyGram’s way of honoring the heroism and sacrifice of OFWs supporting those they left behind in the Philippines.