Money supply growth in line with BSP’s outlook

The country’s money supply growth remained consistent with the needs of the growing economy notwithstanding a slight surge in March, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Data from the BSP showed domestic liquidity—broadly measured as M3—grew 14.4 percent in March this year to P10.9 trillion. Its acceleration picked up from the 13.5-percent expansion seen in the previous month.

M3 is the broadest measure of an economy’s money supply. Economists use it to estimate the entire money supply, and governments use it to direct policy and control inflation.

The acceleration of cash-supply growth, along with the rising inflation trend, raised concerns about the possible overheating of the Philippine economy.

A growing cash supply is often beneficial to an expanding economy, such as the Philippines, as it provides fuel to the country’s productive sectors.

However, an excessively strong growth in M3 could stoke inflationary pressures and pull prices upward. An imbalanced growth of M3 is also an indicator that the economy is potentially overheating.

Thus, the BSP quickly assured the public that the overall pace of M3 remained “consistent with the BSP’s prevailing outlook for inflation and economic activity.”

“Nevertheless, the BSP will continue to closely monitor domestic liquidity to ensure that monetary conditions remain conducive to maintaining price and financial stability,” the BSP said.

The Central Bank added that said the strong growth in M3 was due to sustained robust bank lending during the period.

However, preliminary data showed that outstanding loans of commercial banks expanded at a slower rate of 18.3 percent in March, from 19.5 percent in February.

Loans for production activities—which comprised 88.4 percent of the banks’ aggregate loan portfolio—hit 18.1 percent, from 18.6 percent in the previous month.

Similarly, the growth in loans for household consumption marginally slowed down to 19.3 percent in March, from 19.9 percent in February.

Bianca Cuaresma
