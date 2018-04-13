Mondelez Philippines addresses growing needs for healthy breakfast

The Philippines has joined more than 50 countries in the world in addressing consumers’ growing needs for convenient and delicious well-being snacks with the recent released of Mondelez Philippines’ belVita breakfast biscuit.

Like many other people in the world, Filipinos live in a past-paced environment where they have increasing awareness of their well-being needs but are sometimes challenged by the lack of time to prepare and eat a balanced breakfast or healthy meal.

Mondelez sees the need for on-the-go breakfast stuff: belVita biscuit which is made with whole grain cereals, which include whole wheat and oat, and are fortified with vitamins and minerals such as VITAMIN A, B1, B2, B3, D, calcium, iron and zinc to help jumpstart the day’s hectic schedule.

“BelVita is especially designed for breakfast,” said Princess Landicho, Mondelez Philippines Brand Manager. “Just pair it with a serving of dairy products and fruit balanced breakfast to help kick start your morning with energy. It is also a great way to snack on the run because of its convenient packaging.”

The breakfast biscuit was launched in China in 2015 and entered Indonesia and Malaysia in 2016. This global breakfast icon is now sold in 54 countries worldwide.

The belVita sold in the Philippines is made in the factory in Johor, Malaysia where it was recently expanded to serve the Southeast Asia market.

Mondēlez said it has investment of over RM21 million to add the new production line of belVita to its manufacturing facility in Johor Bahru’s Tampoi. To date, belVita’s production, contributes to 14% of the plant’s current capacity, fuelling the supply of the belVita range across Malaysia and other Southeast Asia markets.

First launched in the United Kingdom in 2011, belVita has since been made available in 54 countries around the world, delivering 32,500 tons of whole grains to global diets.

The introduction of belVita followed the company’s response to the growing consumer preference towards healthy snacking and convenient breakfast options. As a result, Mondēlez said, belVita has enjoyed high repeat rates in all of the countries that it is available in.

In the Philippines, belVita is available in two variants – Milk and Cereal, and Honey and Chocolate. BelVita is also purposely packaged to help consumers exercise portion control. It is available in a 4-pack box with a suggested retail price of PHP 30.50 (USD 0.57) and the single 20g pack worth PHP 8.25.

Mondelez Philippines has been creating more moments of joy by providing consumers with delicious snack products since 1963. Its product portfolio includes: Tang powdered beverages, Eden cheese, mayonnaise and sandwich spread, Cheez Whiz spread, Oreo cookies, Tiger energy biscuits, belVita breakfast biscuits, as well as Toblerone and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates.