‘Moderate’ oil price hike seen this week

EASTERN Petroleum said on Sunday that there could be a “moderate increase” in pump prices scheduled to take effect

on Tuesday.

“After several weeks of price reduction totaling P2.40 per liter in diesel and P2.90 for gasoline, oil prices are poised to make moderate increase this Tuesday to reflect the slight reversal in international price,” said company Chairman

Fernando Martinez.

He did not give an estimate as to the expected price adjustment for petroleum products.

Last week oil firms implemented a P1.15 per liter price rollback for gasoline, P0.90 per liter for diesel and P0.85 per liter for kerosene. The downward price adjustment reflected movements in the international petroleum market.

Martinez said that despite earlier expectations of sustained price cuts as a result of Opec members boosting their production—and with Saudi Arabia and Russia agreeing to add production— recent political turbulence in Libya and Venezuela , and the recent oil export ban on Iranian oil, production coupled with low inventory in the US, resulted in this price reversal.

Nonetheless, he said the favorable response of both Saudi Arabia and Russia to hike production and a possible warming relationship of US and Russia with the incoming summit of President Donald J. Trump and President Putin could create positive and calming sentiments in the world market.

“Thus, the resumption of lower oil price may still be expected and have a positive effect on the oil import-dependent Philippine market,” added Martinez.