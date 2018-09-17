Mocha Uson, Drew Olivar stir another hornet’s nest with video on sign language

https://businessmirror.com.ph/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/41654407_239991860021887_4889852766513528832_n.mp4 Video from Mocha Uson Blog facebook page THE “pepe-dede-ralismo” tandem of Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and blogger Drew Olivar has again drawn controversy, this time posting a video that seemed to interpret “federalism” in sign language, but was seen as tending to mock the deaf-mute community.

Sen. Nancy Binay, co-author of the National Sign Language bill, was not amused and lambasted the duo.

“It is disrespectful to the sizeable deaf/mute community who already struggle in airing their concerns and aspirations,” Binay said in a statement sent to media.

“As author and co-sponsor of the Filipino Sign Language Bill that aims to promote awareness and support for the use of sign language in all transactions and in the education of the deaf community — which the Senate recently passed — I am bothered by the implications of this mockery,” Binay said, in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Such discriminatory actions set back our efforts to make our society more inclusive by providing a more conducive environment for deaf Filipinos to exercise their right to expression without prejudice.

“I wish to remind Asec. Mocha that as a public official, it is paramount that she refrain from mocking the people she serves,”Binay added.

As a parting shot, the senator reminded everyone, including the PCOO’s controversial official, that, “making fun of persons with disabilities is in violation of the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons (Republic Act (RA) 9442).”