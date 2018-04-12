MMDA conducts estero cleanup in Binondo, Manila

METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo D. Lim personally supervised the cleanup and unclogging operations at Estero de Binondo in Manila on Thursday, in preparation for the coming rainy season.

The operation was made by the MMDA, in coordination with barangay officials, as a precautionary measure for the possible clogging up of this vital waterway in the area during the rainy season.

“We are doing this to help prevent flooding in Manila and its neighboring cities,” Lim said. “Our dredging operations in the area will continue to maintain the cleanliness of Estero de Binondo and nearby waterways.”

He said the Estero de Binondo was recently shown on social media with heaps of garbage that impeded the flow of water in the river and caused floods during rainy days.

“There was a huge improvement in the Estero, as the cleanup operation of the MMDA continues with the help also from the barangay captains. They placed nets in the passage of the estero in their assigned areas,” Lim said. “It looks pleasant and clean now.”

During Thursday’s cleanup, the MMDA collected 7 cubic meters of garbage from the Estero.

Lim also checked the condition of the pumping station in Binondo to make sure the maintenance of the cleaning station continues.

Personnel from the agency’s Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office removed floating trash and water lilies. They also used cranes to decongest the waterways.

Lim said that, aside from clogging up warerways, trash in the Estero de Binondo also affects the pumping of floodwater in the pumping stations since they clog up pumps.

However, Lim assured the four pumps in the nearby Binondo pumping station are working well and prepared for the incoming wet season.

Aside from the regular clean-up and dredging operations, Lim added that the MMDA will seek the help of Manila City Hall and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to trace the source of the water waste and check whether it is treated or not.

“We will coordinate with the authorities to sanction establishments that throw their garbage directly to esteros and other waterways,” he said.

On the same day, Lim oversaw the operations made by the MMDA Anti-Illegal Parking Operations Team in clearing Lawton Plaza, where the Philippine Post Office is located.

Lim said the team conducted clearing operations at the plaza, where some vehicles were reported to be illegally parked.

During the inspection, MMDA personnel issued traffic-violation tickets to 18 motorists, including two buses and motorcycle riders not wearing helmets.

“Plaza Lawton is not a parking area. All vehicles parked here are doing so illegally,” Lim said. “They’re making this place a terminal, which it is not.”

When conducting cleanup operations, the MMDA coordinates with Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño to act regarding complaints of orderliness, maintenance and cleanliness being issued to the barangay.