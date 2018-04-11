Mission: PHL fact sheet

WHAT IS MISSION:PHL?

Mission:PHL, the BusinessMirror’s Envoys & Expats Recognition Awards, celebrates the role of nations as partners in Philippine development. It gives due recognition to embassies, consulates and aid agencies, as well as economic and cultural offices—with projects that have contributed to the country’s economic growth, social progress, peace, security and stability.



WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE OF MISSION: PHL?

Conceptualized in 2017, Mission:PHL is a corporate social responsibility project of the BusinessMirror. It serves to engender a genuine public understanding and appreciation for nations that have helped the Philippine government in improving the lives and future of the Filipino people.



HOW DOES MISSION:PHL WORK?

To begin this year, 2018, Mission:PHL will be an annual awards of recognition bestowed by the BusinessMirror—in partnership with government agencies—to embassies, consulates, economic and cultural offices, and aid agencies.

Together with the BusinessMirror, a government agency corresponding to a sector of growth will give an award of recognition for a specific category.

To date, the BusinessMirror has active partnerships with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Education (DepEd), and the Department of Transportation (DOTr)

Mission:PHL will likewise see the involvement of the academe—through the Asian Institute of Management (AIM); the civil society sector (Action for Economic Reform or AER), and a millennial representative (Cristina Marie G. Aquino) in determining the awards of recognition.



Mission:PHL shall give awards for the “Embassy of the Year,” “Aid Agency of the Year,” and “Project of the Year.” It shall also give awards for individual categories: Environment and Biodiversity Award (DENR), Science, Technology and Innovation Award (DOST), Agriculture and Fisheries Award (DA), Trade and Investments Award (DTI), Visit the Philippines Award (DOT), Infrastructure Support Award (DPWH), Education Award (DepEd), and Transportation Infrastructure Support Award (DOTr).



The BusinessMirror shall solicit nominations for “Project of the Year” from embassies, consulates, and economic and cultural offices. It shall hold an information campaign for this purpose.