Miranda powers way to double podium finish at Asian Formula Renault finale

Eurasia Motorsport driver Daniel Miranda capped off a stellar debut season in Asian Formula Renault (AFR) by scoring two podium finishes from two starts at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) last September 28-30.

“It wasn’t an easy journey for me moving from the Vios Cup into single seaters,” said Miranda. “But every race and every time I was on track, I got quicker and quicker. I’m really happy I ended 2018 with a double podium which made my team and family really happy as well. I would like to thank God for keeping me safe this whole season. Thank you to my family, my sponsor Cebuana Lhuillier, my team and mechanics at Eurasia, and everyone involved for making this possible.”

“I would like to congratulate Daniel for giving glory to the country. It’s a very impressive accomplishment given that he’s a rookie. I expect him to do even better in his next races and Cebuana Lhuillier and I will be here to support him, said long-time Philippine sports patron and Cebuana Lhillier president and CEO, Jean Henri Lhuillier.”

Miranda qualified P4 and had a great start to shoot up to P2 on the run to the first corner. Unfortunately, he couldn’t hold onto the position and slid back to P3. He spent the next 15 laps to defend his spot and took the chequered flag in 3rd place.

Miranda carried this momentum into Race 2 to once again finish 3rd.

“I’m very proud of his accomplishments this year. We started the year thinking that a top eight finish would be fine, but Daniel surprised us with podiums in Shanghai and Sepang, which are some of the most difficult tracks in the calendar. With a season under his belt, I expect him to contend in every race next year, said driver coach and manager Roland Hermoso.”