Mining, tourism woes make environmental rights a must

The environmental issues hounding Boracay, Panglao and El Nido, as well as the ecological damage being left behind by miners, are just some of the compelling reasons that made experts agree to the consultative committee’s (Con-com) plan to introduce a number of environmental rights in the proposed federal charter.

The 20-member Con-com, chaired by former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno, seeks to adopt a self-executing provision on environmental rights by the second week of April, covering: right to clean air and clean water, right to a healthy environment and ecology, right to the preservation of ecosystems, right to be protected from activities that destroy the environment, right to sustainable development, right to compensation for damage to environment, recourse to courts for immediate protection and a stronger Writ of Kalikasan in the Bill of Rights, so that it may not be subject to withdrawal or revision by Congress or the Supreme Court.

Although the Con-com acknowledged the presence of strong environmental laws in the country, Puno told the BusinessMirror that the sentence-long environment-related provision in the 1987 Constitution, as shown under Article II Declaration of Principles and State Policies, is not enough.

Section 16 stressed that: “The State shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature.”

“Of course, these developments only validate the feeling that the 1987 Constitution does not sufficiently protect the three generations of human rights,” Puno said, noting that the Bill of Rights did not include some socioeconomic rights and environmental rights. “If you will include it in the Bill of Rights, that means you’re strengthening the right.”

Puno also noted the country has been left behind when it comes to the enshrinement of environmental rights, as this has been done in other countries and in various treaties.

Asked if the lack of environmental rights in the Constitution led to the aggravation of the environmental problems in Boracay and in other areas, Puno said: “Well, partly, yes.”

According to Puno, the “timidity of the government to enforce these rights” are just one of the factors that contributed to the country’s environmental problems.

Since Con-com is tasked to review the current Constitution and to submit its final draft of the proposed Constitution to the President on July 19, days before the Chief Executive’s State of the Nation Address, Puno said it’s all up to legislature and the Supreme Court to strengthen these rights, which they are hoping to constitutionalize.

Pressed on the impact of these environmental rights to mining industry, Puno said these will prevent miners from doing practices that will destroy the environment, citing the Nepal Constitution as an example, in which mining companies were made to pay if they cause environmental damage.

During the briefing last March 26, Puno said they are strengthening the environmental rights of citizens with this proposal, putting on a par this right to a healthy environment with the civil and political rights of the people.

“Meaning to say, this right to a healthy environment will equally be demandable against the state and its agencies,” he said.

Chamber of Mines of the Philippines Executive Director Ronald Recidoro stressed that the proposed amendment to include the environmental rights is an attempt to convert the aspiration for a balanced and healthful ecology into a clear and actionable right that will affect all human activity, not just mining.

“Our concern is overreach and over-reaction/overprotection, such that environmental rights become an obstacle to economic growth,” Recidoro told the BusinessMirror. “Congress must seek a balance between the primordial interest of environmental protection and the pressing call for the country to develop its economy and resources for the benefit of all the people.”

He also pointed out that legitimate large-scale mines already follow environmental laws, which are already good and sufficient for the purposes that they are enacted.

“The industry is very strictly regulated by the Department of Natural Resources and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau,” he said, adding that the problem lies with the capacity of DENR and MGB to consistently implement these laws throughout the country.

According to Recidoro, illegal mining operations are still rampant in many parts of the country. “The illegal ones continue to operate with impunity because, often, the government does not have the manpower, resources or political will to consistently implement the laws, especially against illegal miners,” he said.

Cielo Magno, assistant professor at the University of the Philippines (UP) School of Economics, agreed with Recidoro that, although the country has strong environmental laws, the government lacks the manpower and technical capacity to monitor mining activities, such as the production of mining companies.

Nevertheless, Magno said the constitu-tionalization of these rights is still significant, as it is a recognition of the importance of the environment and the ecology.

However, she pointed out that the challenge will always be with the enforcement and public education of these rights. “But, at the same time, for those rights to be effective and for the public to be able to exercise it, then public education and enforcement [and] stronger regulation are necessary. If the public is not aware with it, and if they don’t know how to exercise those rights, then those rights are useless.”

By constitutionalizing environmental principles, Magno also believes that, maybe, the government will now be forced to really analyze the impact of mining before it issues any license to operate since, she noted, the country lacks a rigorous process in assessing the environmental impact of mining activities.

On the impact of the inclusion of these rights to the tourism industry, Puno agreed that this will lead to more tourist arrivals.

“If you will be able to preserve the environment, then there will be more tourists coming in,” he said. Like Boracay, if you were not able to protect it, in a few years’ time, no more tourists will be coming there.”

Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick M. Alegre said in an interview with the BusinessMirror that constitutionalizing environmental rights would be a plus factor in their overall effort to sustain tourist destinations.

“We see no problem with its inclusion, knowing that this would even be an added value to our image as not only a fun place to be in but environmentally compliant, as well,” Alegre pointed out. “And this will further boost our foreign tourist arrivals.”

He also noted most people in the tourism industry would welcome this proposal.

“The opposition would only come from those with short-term goals because the efforts to save and sustain will ensure the future-proofing of our natural resources,” he said.

Asked if the proposal will help solve the problem in Boracay and other tourist destinations with environmental issues, he said: “It will be a giant step in our effort to save and sustain our world-class destinations.” Although the inclusion of these rights would give a stronger backbone to existing environmental policies, Magno also believes that its effect on the number of tourist arrivals is yet to be seen.

“If we are able to preserve our environment and really maintain the pristine state of our nature, then it will attract more tourists because we will have a nicer environment. But, at the same time, higher volume of individuals can also damage the environment, so the challenge is to achieve the balance in terms of environmental preservation and increase of volume of tourists in the country,” she said. “Again, it goes back to regulation.”

For both tourism and mining industries, she said proposal would be an additional challenge for players to comply with additional environmental requirements and minimize their environmental footprint. Constitutional law professor Dr. Dan Gatmaytan of UP College of Law stressed the need for the Con-com to craft clear and specific self-executing provisions.

“That commission that Duterte created has to be clearer on the kind of language that they want to adopt, so it’s clear how far we can take the Constitution, because, right now, it just says the right to a balanced and healthful ecology,” Gatmaytan said.

“It’s not useless to constitutionalize these rights, as long as we are sure and [we know] what we can expect, what we can pursue under a different constitution. If it’s going to be a lot of broad statements, then it’s not going to be different from the one that we have now,” he added.

He also noted this proposal would make things harder for both the tourism and mining industries.

“I like to think that we cannot arrive at the conclusion that we want a healthy environment without going through some phase where we have to sacrifice a lot, especially for both the tourism and mining industries. If you look at the record of the mining companies, it’s not really impressive. If we want to rehabilitate these industries, then a lot of changes have to be made and, in the meantime, they may not like it,” he said.