Millers see rebound in sugar prices as industrial users buy less HFCS

The Philippine Sugar Millers Association Inc. (PSMA) expects the domestic price of sugar to rebound to P1,500 per 50-kilogram bag (Lkg) by December, as local inventories continue to ease up.

PSMA Executive Director Francisco D. Varua said millers were able to reduce the country’s raw sugar end-inventory for crop year (CY) 2016-2017 due to increased withdrawals of raw and refined sugar in the last two months.

“As a result of massive withdrawal of raw and refined sugar in the last two months, we have been able to reduce the end-inventory as of end-September to manageable level,” Varua told the BusinessMirror in a recent interview.

“We expect, perhaps, by December, domestic sugar prices will start to recover, or it might be even better. The price of ‘B’ sugar [domestic sugar] right now is P1,383 [per LKg]. We hope it would be able to go up to P1,500 by December,” Varua added.

The country’s raw-sugar balance at the end of CY 2016-2017 was pegged at 391,918.80 metric tons (MT), 69.23 percent higher than the 231,589.20 MT recorded in the previous CY ending August 31, 2016.

Data from the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) showed that the millsite price of raw sugar has been steadily increasing since the start of CY 2017-2018. Latest report from the SRA showed that as of September 24, millsite price of domestic sugar reached P1,364.67 per Lkg, higher than the P1,356 per Lkg price level recorded at the start of the CY.

A crop year in the Philippines runs from September 1 to August 31 of the following year.

Varua added industrial users have shifted to procuring locally produced refined sugar from high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) in the recent months.

“Plus, there has been increased refined-sugar withdrawal because, you all know, the industrial users have started to buy domestic sugar and shifted a little bit away from HFCS,” he said.

Earlier, the SRA attributed the decline in the millsite price of sugar to the increased entry of HFCS in the country last year.

The volume of imported HFCS last year displaced nearly 30 percent of the market share for locally produced refined sugar, according to the SRA.

Varua added the additional sugar exports made by the Philippines to the United States and other markets abroad also helped in reducing the country’s sugar inventory.

Varua said traders have recently shipped 100,662.51 MT of raw sugar to China and Japan, part of the 140,000 MT of sugar that Philippine traders would export to countries other than the US by the end of November.

Furthermore, the Philippines has already exported an additional 56,092.25 MT of sugar to the US at lower tariff rates under a preferential trading scheme.

However, data from the SRA showed that the volume was lower than the 61,154.49 MT additional allocation granted by Washington to Manila for fiscal year 2017.

The SRA said the 56,092.25 MT was the only volume covered by the total verified “A” quedan permits.

The SRA, a government-owned and -controlled corporation attached to the Department of Agriculture, noted that the Philippines has a carryover volume of 57,684 MT of “A” sugar after filling up the original quota of 136,188.54 MT.

Under the tariff-rate quota system of the US, sugar exporters must ship their allocations for fiscal year 2017 on or before October 31.

For fiscal year 2017, which ran from October 1, 2016, to September 30, the US granted the Philippines a total sugar quota of 197,355 MT.

Sugar traders have earlier welcomed the additional quota, saying this would help reduce the country’s high inventory and stabilize prices.