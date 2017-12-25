Millennials still prefer traditional Christmas cards over e-cards

HOLIDAY e-cards, e-mails and memes are great, but some millennials say they still prefer receiving traditional Christmas cards over anything that could be sent at the click of a button simply because it requires more effort to do so. “It would be a pleasant surprise receiving a Christmas card nowadays,” said 27-year-old Precious Maypa, a medical coder.

Precious said the last time she remembers receiving a Christmas card was when she was about 10 or 11 years old. It was from her grandmother who lives in Canada.

Perhaps it would be safe to say that most Christmas cards being sent mostly come from abroad.

Chenny Ramos, 25, a story supervisor, said the last person who sent her a Christmas card was her mother, who used to work in South Korea. She received the card in 2007.

“It had cash and photos included,” Chenny recalled, noting that she would want to receive a card again, but wouldn’t expect any since her mother now lives with her in the Philippines. “Sure, there’s Facebook and e-mail, but traditional cards are just more personal. It’s your penmanship that you put it there after all,” Chenny said.

Rosette Adel, 27, a reporter, said she also receives annual Christmas cards from a friend from the United States.

“The cards go with gifts and packages. I still want to receive cards because it makes me feel remembered,” Rosette said. Timothy Uson, 26, inventory allocation-planning analyst, said the last time he received a card was when he was a teenager, from a relative from the US.

He said he would still want to receive one because although it might be called “old-fashioned,” it was also “nostalgic.”

“In this age where one can simply PM [private message] someone or send them an e-mail, something old-fashioned feels nostalgic. It feels more personal that a person put time and effort into selecting a card, writing a heartfelt message, and sending it,” Tim said.

Twenty-six-year-old Christian Matic, human-resource department employee, said although less personal, e-cards, short for electronic cards or even memes, are also welcome because “it’s the thought that counts.”

However, he said he also prefers not just receiving but also sending traditional cards himself—not just on Christmas but on other special occasions.

“Sending cards is just something my family members used to do when I was little, and I still try my best to continue doing that,” Christian said, noting he felt like giving gifts felt more sincere if accompanied with a card.

“I always make it a point to include a card or note when I give someone a gift, but I guess people don’t think that much of it anymore,” he added, noting that e-cards or electronic cards are easier to send.

Monica Castro, 27, a senior marketing associate, however, thinks e-cards are lame.

“They’re as good as spam,” said Monica, who appreciates traditional cards and drawings over e-cards despite admitting that she hasn’t sent a traditional card herself.

“I remember receiving one when I was in elementary school, when I was around nine or 10,” Monica said, pointing out that she learned letter-writing in her grade-school English classes.

Carl Plete, 27, information-technology developer, said e-cards would easily get lost among other e-mails and messages.

“Traditional cards are still better. They have less a chance of getting lost and it kind of means ‘I took effort to send you something,’” Carl said.

Not all millennials like receiving Christmas cards—some of them think they’re just clutter.

Zachary Tan, 26, former aircraft mechanic, acknowledges that they do have personal value, but wouldn’t really know what to do with “generic” cards he receives.

Insurance companies, bank suppliers, and other related firms still send Christmas cards, says civil engineer and contractor Emily Kalaw, 57.

Emily, however, does not belong to the millennial generation and admits having the intention to send cards but not being able to do them as consistently anymore.

“I still have cards I was meaning to send, but they’re neglected on my desk,” she says noting that she did not have time to write dedications on them.

She says she also finds it difficult to go through her list of addresses, unsure they’re still updated.

“It’s a different story when I was younger,” she says. “In the 1970s until the 1980s, I remember receiving cards from suitors, and my then-boyfriend.”

A 2015 Time article (see: “This Is How Much People Still Spend on Christmas Cards”) claimed that, despite “the world’s digital tilt,” the card industry is still thriving because e-cards or e-mails don’t carry “the same emotional weight.”

Citing an IBIS World analyst, Time said that that the card industry in the US is “declining at about 5 percent per year, but that card sales have held steady despite the profits that have diminished due to less-lucrative digital versions.”

Meanwhile, about 1.6 billion cards continue to be sold according to the US’s Greeting Card Association. Christmas cards in the Philippines cost P20 to P40 depending on the design. The larger cards cost less than P100.

Figures for card sales in the Philippines are not readily available, but greeting-card companies Hallmark Philippines and Fiesta Greetings released their Christmas-card collection early this month, and some designs are already out of stock, according to sales ladies. That alone speaks volumes.