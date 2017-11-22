Military sets offensive as Duterte ends peace negotiations with Left 

The military is poised to conduct relentless combat operations against the New People’s Army (NPA) after President Duterte stopped the peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the Department of National Defense (DND) said on Wednesday.

The DND said that President Duterte has been “fed up” by the communist group’s tactic of talking peace with the government on one hand, while continuing to conduct attacks against government forces and even civilians, on the other.

“The President has had enough of the communist movement’s penchant for double-talk and continued acts of atrocities against the Filipino people,” the DND said in a news statement issued on Wednesday.

“In keeping with the President’s guidance, the DND and AFP will continue to vigorously pursue operations against their armed components,” the statement added.

The DND issued the statement immediately after Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Jesus S. Dureza announced that the government cancelling all planned meetings between the government and the rebels.

Dureza’s pronouncements came after Duterte ordered the halt in talking peace with the communist group.

“Recent tragic and violent incidents all over the country committed by the communist rebels left the President with no other choice but to arrive at this decision. We take guidance from the President’s recent announcements and declarations,” Dureza said.

“This is an unfortunate development in our work for peace. Never before have we all reached this far in our negotiations with them,” he added.

According to Dureza, the President has taken unprecedented steps and has walked the so-called extra mile to bring peace. However, the communist party and its armed elements have not shown reciprocity thus far.

To start the talks, Duterte last year ordered the release of more than 40 communist leaders identified by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NDFP as peace consultants, including top-ranking NPA commanders like the couple Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, who are chairman and secretary-general, respectively, of the CPP Central Committee.

“There will be no peace negotiations anymore with the CPP/NPA/NDF until such time as the desired enabling environment conducive to a change in the government’s position becomes evident. We will closely watch the developments,” Dureza said.

Dureza also expressed “deep gratitude” to the Royal Norwegian Government for its strong support to the government of the Philippines-CPP-NDF peace negotiations.

Norway acted as the third-party facilitator for the talks.