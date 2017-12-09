Military readies ‘final blow’ to CPP-NPA

With the tagging of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), as terrorist groups, the Armed Forces declared it has been given a leeway in going after communist rebels.

“This proclamation clearly classifies and labels the group for what they really are and will simplify military and law-enforcement operations, as efforts against lawless elements and enemies of the state,” the military spokesman, Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., said.

“This will certainly ensure that the AFP can now fully execute and perform its mandate without reservation and restrictions,” he added.

Even as the spokesman did not qualify the second part of his statement, it gives the impression, however, that soldiers could now resort to high-handed measures in their operations against the “bandits,” or in their efforts to apprehend them.

The open-ended statement had raised fears that it could contribute and exacerbate allegations of extrajudicial killings that are currently being hurled against the Duterte administration.

When sought for clarification on the whole issue of CPP-NPA’s terrorist tagging, military public affairs office chief, Marine Col. Edgard Arevalo, who is known to be more knowledgeable, other than being a lawyer, however, tossed back the questions to Padilla, being the spokesman.

President Duterte declared on Tuesday the CPP and the NPA as terrorist groups as a follow-up to his permanent scuttling of the peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), and his declaration that he would be a fascist to the rebels. Duterte subsequently ordered the arrest of NDFP consultants freed earlier in connection with the failed peace talks.

Padilla said the tagging of the bandits and the members of their political arm has given the military a much-needed shot in the arm as it works to end the insurgency movement.

“The AFP’s focused military operations will now become even more precise, simple and effective. We can now address without any hesitation—and with all the means and resources available to us—the increasing criminal and economic-sabotage activities of these terrorists,” he said.

Even before the declaration, the military has been using every available means in its disposal in its war against the communist rebels.

This time, Padilla could be talking about the provisions of the Human Security Act of 2007 and Republic Act (RA) 10168, or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

RA 10168 penalizes the financing of terrorism and terrorists groups by individuals and groups, thus, depriving the rebels of funds and other logistical support.

The government has tagged mining companies as among the sources of funds for the rebels, but several years ago the military has also identified several politicians, who, it said, have supported or were supporting the NPA.

The support, according to the military, is heavy during election season, when politicians pay “permit-to-campaign” and even “permit-to-win” fees.

The declaration of the CPP and the NPA as terrorists was also welcomed by the Department of National Defense (DND).

“We have long since maintained that the CPP-NPA is a blight to the Filipino people, with its members engaging in constant criminal activities and wanton acts of terror,” the DND said in a news statement.

“Clearly, their aim is not the welfare of the Filipino but the pursuit of their selfish agenda. Henceforth, they will be called communist terrorists.”