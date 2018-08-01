Military doubts IS’s ‘martyrdom operation’ claim in Basilan blast

The military is still probing whether the bombing in Lamitan City, Basilan, that killed 10 people, most of them members of security forces, was really a handiwork of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS or IS), even as the Armed Forces (AFP) still maintain that the attack may have been perpetrated by terrorists belonging to the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

The investigation is being undertaken as the IS, which is involved in the siege of Marawi City last year, claimed responsibility over the car bombing—and even a possible suicide bombing as the driver of the van was among those killed—saying the powerful blast was a “martyrdom operation.”

National Security Adviser Hermogenes C. Esperon Jr. said whether the IS or the ASG was behind the bombing is still the subject of the ongoing investigation by the government, and the ongoing operations by the government against them, and even other lawless groups in Mindanao will continue.

“It’s very easy to claim the incident, but ISIS or no ISIS, the operation and probe will continue,” he said.

Military Spokesman Col. Edgard A. Arevalo said military officials have reasons to believe that the bombing, which came on the heels on the signing of the Bangasamoro Organic Law by President Duterte, has the makings of the ASG, a group that has joined the IS and the Maute Group during the attack of Marawi last year.

“We have persistent reports that point to the Abu Sayyaf as the group responsible to the IED [improvised explosive device] explosion in Lamitan City, Basilan. Their demand for P50K in extortion money was refused by [the] local government,” Arevalo said in a news statement issued on Wednesday.

“By committing this dastardly and cowardly act, the ASG wanted to reverse the decline in their manpower and firearms; to entice fresh recruits; to portray strength as a force capable of terrorist attack; and to draw foreign funding,” he added.

The military spokesman said the IS, or even any other group, can easily claim responsibility over the attack for whatever reasons, and all these claims are being looked into.

“Any terrorist group or organization can conveniently claim responsibility and ride on the incident for their own glorification. Jumping into it will be like aiding their narrative and lending themselves [the people] as instruments of terrorists’ propaganda,” he said.

“Nevertheless, we are not discounting the possibility that they [IS] are indeed responsible—just as there is also a possibility that other group besides the Abu Sayyaf Group could be responsible in that dastardly and cowardly terrorist act,” Arevalo added.

Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana said it is still early to tell whether the IS or the ASG was behind the bombing, given the investigation that is being undertaken by security forces.

“As we speak, there are several theories circulating regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. Although we are not discounting them entirely, all of these are just pure speculation at this time and are now the subject of an investigation being conducted by a joint team of the AFP and PNP [Philippine National Police],” the defense chief said.

“As such, I enjoin everyone not to jump to any conclusion and just allow our investigators to do their job,” he added.

Lorenzana condemned the attack, vowing justice for its victims.

“We will do everything within our power to get to the bottom of this incident and we will apply the full force of the law on the perpetrators. I assure the loved ones of those who perished that your government is grieving with you and that we will provide you with all the support that we can possibly give,” he said.