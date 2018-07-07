Michelle Wie confirms she will defend her title in Singapore

HSBC announced today that it has extended sponsorship of its flagship LPGA event through 2020 as the HSBC Women’s World Championship returns to the New Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore next March.

For its 11th edition, which took place earlier this year, the tournament was renamed the HSBC Women’s World Championship after 10 years as the HSBC Women’s Champions. American star, Michelle Wie, sealed victory over a world-class field with a spectacular final putt on the 18th green for her first win on Tour since the 2014 US Women’s Open.

Reigning Champion, Wie, commented: “This event is a very special one to everyone on the tour. Working together, HSBC and the LPGA have built something unique. I know that everyone will be excited to hear that HSBC has extended their commitment to this fantastic tournament.”

Tony Cripps, HSBC chief executive officer, Singapore, commented: “Our flagship event in women’s golf has evolved at a rapid pace over the past decade and the name change reflects its hard-earned reputation of ‘Asia’s Major’. We have enjoyed fantastic support from the players and we have always attracted the best of the best; just look at our previous winners, legends of the game from all corners of the globe—Mexico’s Lorena Ochoa, Karrie Webb from Australia, Ai Miyazato from Japan, US star Paula Creamer and Angela Stanford, South Korean legend Inbee Park and the ever popular and always charming Wie. We are especially thankful to the Singapore Tourism Board for all of their support and for sharing our commitment to continue to grow this great event.”

Jean Ng, director, Sports, Singapore Tourism board added: “We’re pleased to see the HSBC Women’s World Championship remain in Singapore, and look forward to further growing the ancillary programming around the tournament to engage more fans and visitors alike. The continued presence of a world-class sports event like this on our calendar also adds vibrancy to and boosts Singapore’s appeal as a sports and entertainment hub.”

LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said: “The HSBC Women’s World Championship holds a special place on the LPGA Tour, and we feel that this new name properly reflects the stature of this event. Competing in this world-class tournament is an honor that all of our players—the best female golfers in the world—hope to earn every year, and we are delighted that HSBC’s generous support will continue to make those dreams happen.”

Grant Slack SVP and Managing Director, Golf Events, IMG, the tournament’s promoter, concluded: “We are very happy to have the chance to continue to work with HSBC and STB on this fantastic event. HSBC’s commitment to men’s and women’s professional golf, as well as to their grassroots activities, is unmatched within golf and we are very proud to play a part in delivering a part of their global golf sponsorship programme.”