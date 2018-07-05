Michelle Pfeiffer finds her inner ‘Wasp’

Janet van Dyne is the original Wasp to Hank’s Ant-Man. An accomplished scientist in her own right, she saved millions of lives by disarming a missile bound for the United States. But in the process, she became lost in the Quantum Realm—a subatomic world beyond our own. Now her family believes they just might be able to bring her home in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant Man and The Wasp, a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. The movie is now in Philippine theaters.

Academy Award-nominated actress Michelle Pfeiffer was always the go-to for filmmakers when it came to visualizing Janet van Dyne, from even the earliest stages of development of the original Ant-Man.

Says producer Dave Broussard, “We know we’re asking a lot from our audience to invest themselves in the story’s search for a character that they’ve never met and don’t know as a person. We knew we needed an actress of a certain caliber and gravitas who possessed the talent and ability to carry the character throughout the movie. Filming with Michelle reinforced all those things. It’s been amazing to watch her step into the MCU in such a big way.”

Pfeiffer was drawn to the strong character and the opportunity to play a Marvel super hero.

“I wasn’t familiar with Janet van Dyne before this,” says Pfeiffer, “and I loved that she’s such a seminal character in the Marvel comic-book world and that she was one of the founding members of the Avengers.” She adds, “I love that at this phase in my life I’m playing a superhero. I think it’s incredible. And the message that it sends to women of all ages and all demographics is that we’re strong and we’re independent and we’re capable, and vital parts of society. I love sending that message out in the universe.”

For Pfeiffer, a strong female character will always grab her attention, so the in-depth conversations she had with director Peyton Reed as he laid out his thoughts on the modern-day interpretation of Janet van Dyne were riveting.

“Peyton and I spoke at length about Janet,” relates Pfeiffer, “and he always stressed that, yes, she was a brilliant scientist unto herself, but at the heart of it all she is a warrior who has managed to survive on her own terms in the Quantum Realm. Honestly, I think she is a lot fiercer now than the original concept of the character, which is exciting to me.”

The assembling of star power on set was sometimes a surreal experience for the whole cast. Almost every actor had a moment when they realized they were in such esteemed company and needed a moment to take it all in. “It’s pretty great to work with this cast,” acknowledges Paul Rudd, “But it doesn’t matter how many films you do; there are moments where sometimes you find yourself on a set in a scene and think, ‘Oh, wow, there’s Laurence Fishburne [Dr. Bill Foster], and there’s Michael Douglas [Dr. Hank Pym], and there’s Michelle Pfeiffer. They’re all talking to each other and, ‘Whoa, how did I get here?’ It’s pretty cool.”

Evangeline Lilly, too, remains incredulous at her great fortune of working with acting legends that are totally committed to their roles. “How can I give a bad performance working with Michelle Pfeiffer? How can I be bad working with Michael Douglas? If I do, it’s all on me. It’s my fault. I did it. I screwed up, because they’re both so amazingly good.”

What was your initial exposure to Marvel?

My first exposure would have been Spider-Man and then Iron Man, both of which I really loved. I guess I discovered Marvel through my children. Then I saw Ant-Man, and I really loved it. At first I thought: Ant-Man? I was not familiar with the super hero Ant-Man. By the sound of it I was a little skeptical, but I really was pleasantly surprised. I’ve always been such a Paul Rudd fan, and the (original) movie was really smart and really funny and also grounded in reality in way that it had this very unusual tone to it that I think set it apart from a lot of the other superhero movies that I had seen.

Tell me more about your character and the script.

I wasn’t familiar with Janet van Dyne before this, and I loved that she’s such a seminal character in the Marvel comic book world and that she was one of the founding members of the Avengers, and a really important super hero. I also loved that at this phase in my life I’m playing a superhero. I think it’s incredible, and I think the message that it sends to women of all ages and all demographics is that we are still kicking ass and that we’re strong. And that we’re independent and we’re fierce, and capable and vital parts of society. I loved sending that message out in the universe.

What does Paul Rudd bring to Ant-Man?

They broke the mold after they made Paul Rudd. He is unique. He has a sense of humor that’s unto his own. He has this incredibly dry, sweet, kind of wicked sense of humor behind this very boyish face.

Tell me more about your character in this world.

My character, Janet van Dyne, many years ago got stuck in the Quantum Realm. Hope and Hank set out to find her because they’ve never given up hope that she’s still alive. And so throughout the film, it’s really their journey and their struggle to find a way to bring her back.

How is Ghost/Ava seen as a threat?

She’s pretty fierce and dangerous. Hank and Hope are fighting against time to find Janet in the Quantum Realm, and Ghost/Ava also wants to find Janet in the Quantum Realm but for a very different reason. Part of Hope and Hank’s journey is to prevent Ghost from getting to Janet first, at great peril to themselves, because she’s very, very dangerous with the powers that she possesses.

Do you think audiences will understand Ava’s point of view?

I think so, because she’s desperate. I think that audiences will be horrified and terrified by her, but also understand her desperation. And it’s really that desperation that leads her to the actions that she takes.

What does Michael Douglas bring to Hank?

Michael is very charming and very witty. He has a dry sense of humor and exudes intelligence. He portrays Hank Pym’s arrogance but he’s able to strike a balance that still makes Hank likable. I think that’s a really hard line to walk as an actor. Then he’s also able to show vulnerability when he needs to do that. I think you’ll see more vulnerability with him in this sequel than perhaps you’ve seen before.

How is Evangeline Lilly as Hope?

She’s really intelligent, and I think intelligence is a hard thing to play. She also has a great sense of humor, and she has an emotional depth. Evangeline has a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm, as well. And all of those things are important.

What about the cast as a whole?

All of these actors are actors that I’ve admired over the years and wanted to work with. So it’s been exciting for me to work with people that I admire and respect.

What type of director is Peyton?

Peyton has this exceptional quality of boyishness and a sort of childlike enthusiasm along with seriousness and attention to detail. Not all directors really have that. As an actor, I live in fear that I’m going to be missing something but with him in charge he’s not going to let you miss anything. But it’s really a fun set. I love being a part of the Marvel family. I love making this film, working with these actors, playing this part. I feel very lucky, honestly.

Did any sets surprise you?

The lab was really spectacular. It’s very futuristic and realistic.