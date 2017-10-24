MICC technical working group favors lifting of open-pit mining

The technical working group (TWG) of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) has endorsed the lifting of the ban on open-pit mining in the country, provided that the laws and regulations governing the process will be “strictly enforced” by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), according to Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu.

“In the 28th MICC meeting held on October 24 wherein a quorum was acting and present throughout, [the] majority of the MICC members voted to recommend a change in the policy of the DENR with regard to Department Administrative Order [DAO] 2017-10, particularly, that the DENR lift the ban on open-pit mining provided that mining laws are strictly enforced,” the MICC news statement issued on Tuesday said.

The MICC TWG added that the DENR, through the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), should be tasked to take a close look and act on the issues involving the expansion of 24 mining areas covered by mineral production sharing agreements.

The MICC is cochaired by Cimatu and Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III.

With regards to the review of the first batch of the 26 mines ordered either closed or suspended by previous Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez, the MICC expects preliminary results of the review by January 2018 and the final report by March of the same year.

As proposed by Dominguez, the MICC agreed to conduct another review in 2019 and succeeding ones every two years, thereafter, in line with the MICC mandate under Executive Order 79 on a review of all mining operations once every two years.

In April the DENR issued DAO 2017-10, imposing a ban on the open-pit method of extraction for copper, gold, silver and complex ores.

In August the MICC tasked its TWGs on economic concerns and on environmental protection and legislation to review and formulate the MICC policy recommendations in relation to the open-pit mining ban.

President Duterte’s policy directives on mining include: improving the regulatory functions of the government on mining; investigating and resolving issues concerning security and safety in small-scale mining; addressing the adverse environmental and social impacts of mining, particularly in coastal areas; strengthening regulations on open-pit mining; and strictly implementing the mining law and other environmental laws and regulations to ensure the protection of the environment.

In line with the issue on the 26 mines ordered either closed or suspended, the MICC earlier said it will tap the expertise of the Development Academy of the Philippines to implement and manage the fact-finding and science-based review process on these mining operations.

Finance Undersecretary Bayani H. Agabin bared that the clustering of the mines for review were based on the types of minerals and locations, which are as follows: technical review team (TRT) 1 for gold, copper and nickel mines in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley (Region 2) and Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (Region 4-B); TRT 2 for iron and nickel mines in Central Luzon (Region 3); TRT 3 for chromite, nickel and iron mines in Eastern Visayas (Region 8) and Caraga; TRTs 4 and 5 for nickel and chromite mines in Caraga.