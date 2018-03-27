MICC kicks off 1st phase of mines-closure review

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) has started its review of the 26 mining sites ordered closed or suspended by former Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez, with the first phase of the review covering legal, technical and environmental concerns targeted for completion within a three-month period.

Finance Undersecretary Bayani H. Agabin, who represents the Department of Finance during MICC meetings, said the MICC has kicked off its “fact-finding and science-based” review of an initial batch of the 26 mine sites with on-site visits that started this month.

During the MICC meeting earlier in the month, Agabin said the first phase of the review covering legal, technical and environmental concerns will be completed within a three-month period, while the social and economic aspects of the study will be done in another three months as requested by the technical review teams (TRTs).

“When we were looking at this, we set the period for review for three months. But when the teams were formed, the concern, especially on the economic study, is that they will need the inputs from the technical, the legal and the environment,” he said.

Dr. Marian de los Angeles, who is the overall coordinator of the TRTs, the experts comprising the teams are now in the field and commencing their review of the 26 mine sites.

De los Angeles said the second phase of the review focusing on the social and economic aspects will include a “social cost benefit analysis” and an “evaluation of the changes in the ecosystem,” as well as a “more in-detail look into the equity aspects” of the mining operations.

Finance Assistant Secretary Maria Teresa S. Habitan added that the MICC has tapped the Development Academy of the Philippines to implement and manage the review process on the 26 mining operations.

National Economic and Development Authority Assistant Secretary Mercedita A. Sombilla said the review should come up with recommendations on mining-related methodologies and procedures to maximize the benefits of mining and avoid damages; the list of inefficiencies, violations and damages done by mining companies that are difficult to address by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources alone; and the appropriate penalties that have to be imposed for such inefficiencies done.

Agabin said the clustering of the mines for review was based on the types of minerals and locations, which are as follows: TRT Team 1 for gold, copper and nickel mines in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley (Region 2) and Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (Region 4-B); TRT 2 for iron and nickel mines in Central Luzon (Region 3); TRT 3 for chromite, nickel and iron mines in Eastern Visayas (Region 8) and Caraga; and TRTs 4 and 5 for nickel and chromite mines in Caraga.

Twenty-five experts will comprise the five TRTs tasked to conduct the review of the 26 mining operations. The MICC is cochaired by Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu and Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III.

As proposed by Dominguez during the MICC meeting last October 24, the MICC agreed to conduct another review in 2019 and succeeding ones every two years thereafter, in keeping with the MICC mandate under Executive Order 79 on a review of all mining operations once every two years.