Miaa told: Decongest airport or face graft raps 

The leader of the House of Representatives on Wednesday warned officials of the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) to address the congestion in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) or they will face graft charges for failing to protect the public’s welfare.

Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said he ordered the Miaa to take “appropriate steps” to decongest passenger and air traffic in Manila’s airport.

“They have to comply, otherwise we will file graft cases against them for failure to do their job in protecting the welfare of the public,” Alvarez told the BusinessMirror via SMS.

During the hearing of the Committee on Transportation on Wednesday, Alvarez directed Miaa General Manager Eddie Monreal to put their operations in order within 45 days and transfer local flights to Clark International Airport.

He urged the committee to form an oversight body to evaluate what would be accomplished at the end of the deadline. As congressional oversight committee, Congress can review, monitor and supervise the programs, policy and activities of all government agencies, as well as the implementation of laws it has enacted.

Alvarez also reminded the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Miaa that their primary concern is to promote the welfare of the passengers and not the concern of

the airlines.

For his part, Monreal vowed to further improve Naia services.

Alvarez noted it is only in the Philippines where “mixed use” of airports is allowed and where airports designed for domestic traffic also handle international flights, while airports designed for international flights also take in domestic flights.

If necessary, the speaker said airport authorities should divert flights to other airports, such as Clark International Airport to ease the congestion at the Naia. He added the main concern of airport authorities should be the safety, comfort and convenience of the riding public.

According to Alvarez, there is a big difference in the design between a domestic and an international airport.

“If you cannot accommodate several flights, then reject excess flights. And, that way, we will lessen the traffic in our runways. Because, no matter how we build terminals, if the runway cannot accommodate, it’s useless. So reduce the number of flights,” Alvarez said.

In a separate interview, the Miaa general manager revealed that the departure and arrival areas of the Naia Terminal 2 will be expanded. He said that, originally, Naia2 was designed as a purely domestic airport but had to accommodate international flights, as well, after flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has turned it into their Manila home base.

Today, due to lack of space, PAL has to utilize Naia terminal 1 for arriving flights from the United States, while Naia 2 continues to be its domestic and international hub.

Monreal said that, during the last few years, Naia 1, and Naia 3 became the major passenger terminals for the rest of the 63 international air carriers flying out of Manila, “while Terminal 4, the Manila Domestic Airport, complements Naia 2.”

Once its rehabilitation is completed in at the end of 2018, Monreal said Pal will share the newly refurbished Naia 2 with low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific. The speaker also warned

airlines to comply with government rules or face possible cancellation of their franchises.

“You know the reason why I also invited the chairman of the franchise committee? Because we can always cancel your respective franchises. And we are not joking. We are not threatening anybody. We are serious in promoting the safety, comfort and convenience of the public,” Alvarez said.

Lance Gokongwei, Cebu Pacific Inc. president, however, said it might take at least a year for his company to comply with such directive.

“Respectfully sir, given the way we sell tickets one year in advance and also the time it requires to move all our people and [do] the ground preparations, I think these drastic steps may take over a year of planning,” Gokongwei said.

However, Alvarez is adamant on the 45-day deadline. He urged the committee to form an oversight body to evaluate what would be accomplished at the end of the deadline.

Alvarez also lashed out at the cost-cutting practice of airlines—Cebu Pacific, in particular—that allowed them to enjoy huge profits at the expense of the passengers. One of this is the refusal of Cebu Pacific to use the passenger bridge—also known as the tube—even if available.

“We will consider the cancellation of the franchise of Cebu Pacific,” he said.

He refused to accept the explanation of Gokongwei that it is not the policy of Cebu Pacific not to use the passenger bridge.

Likewise, Alvarez also accused Cebu Pacific for supposedly failing to provide appropriate refund to passengers who failed to board their flights.

Alvarez saidthat, in the past, airlines have managed to defy the regulations because they were “banking on their connections to Malacañang.”