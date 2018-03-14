Metrobank slashes offer price of SRO

Lender Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. on Wednesday said it slashed its offer price of its stock rights offer (SRO), selling it at 22-percent discount, and expects to raise some P60 billion from the sale that will begin next week.

Metrobank said it is offering 799.84 million common shares at P75 apiece. Eligible shareholders are entitled to subscribe to one rights share for every 3.976 common shares held as of March 21.

The offer price is based on a 22-percent discount to the 10-day volume-weighted average price of Metrobank common shares listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, the bank added.

The bank’s shares closed at P96.50 at the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The stock rights offer will commence at 9 a.m. on March 22 and end at 12 p.m. on April 4, it added.

Proceeds of the offer, among others, will be used to fund its acquisition of the 40-percent stake in Metrobank Card Corp., enabling it to increase its ownership to 100 percent.

GT Capital Holdings Inc., Metrobank’s controlling and majority shareholder, earlier said it intends to subscribe all of its full rights entitlement in Metrobank’s stock rights offer.

UBS AG, Hong Kong Branch is acting as joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner and international underwriter; First Metro Investment Corp. is acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, issue manager and domestic lead underwriter; while DBS Bank Ltd. is acting as co-manager and co-underwriter.

Metrobank earlier said it seeks to capitalize on the growth opportunities of large cap corporates and especially in its core franchise, the middle market and small to medium

enterprises segments.

Rising per capita levels also bode well for the potential in the growing consumer space, specifically in credit cards, auto loans and home mortgage, it said.

Over the past six quarters, Metrobank has delivered over 20-percent loan growth, faster than the industry average.

The bank’s total asset base is currently the second largest in the country, and expanded 16 percent to P2 trillion as of September 30, 2017.

“The capital raising exercise is expected to enable the bank to pursue these business prospects to sustain the loan-growth momentum, leveraging on the bank’s sales and distribution network that has rapidly expanded in the preceding years. To that end, the bank intends to focus on enhancing customer experience through digitization initiatives and branch efficiencies,” it said.