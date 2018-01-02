Metrobank is Best Trade Finance Bank in the Philippines

Metrobank was recently awarded the Best Trade Finance Bank in the Philippines for 2017 by The Asian Banker. The Bank provided top-notch services through the strength of its extensive offshore branch network. Metrobank is beefing up its capacity to support electronic onboarding, availment and payment processing of dealer finance, supplier finance and receivables finance trade flows.

Receiving the award from The Asian Banker is (2nd from left) Metrobank First Vice President Christian Paul Philippe D. Orlino, Institutional Transaction Banking Division. The Asian Banker is represented by International Resource Directors Bill Chua (extreme left) and James Cullen (2nd from right) and Managing Editor Foo Boon Ping (extreme right).