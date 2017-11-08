Metro Pacific eyes water, infra projects in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — After its initial P7.5-billion investment in an Indonesian infrastructure conglomerate, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is keeping a keen eye on new opportunities here, specifically in water and tollways, which are the sectors that the Filipino company could apply its expertise on.

David J. Nicol, who sits as the chief finance officer at Metro Pacific, said his group is interested in expanding its portfolio of investments outside the Philippines, starting with Indonesia, where it recently closed a multibillion-peso acquisition deal.

“We will focus on water and roads. We think those two sectors offer both the best investment return and the best outlet for value added by our people,” Nicol told the BusinessMirror.

During a press briefing here, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. President Rodrigo E. Franco said his group sees “a lot of prospects” in Indonesia, and partnering with Nusantara—a company that has a similar business model with his group—will prove to be a sound

decision. “While we represent the tollroads sector, we have—as part of Metro Pacific Investments—our experience and expertise in concessions in water, power generation and distribution, light rail and even health care,” he said.

Aside from these, his group may also vie for other infrastructure deals, such as international gateways and seaports.

“We would be looking at opportunities at airports and seaports and all the other areas of infrastructure. We’ve committed to do these investments through a company that we recently formed in PT Metro Pacific Tollways Indonesia and though our partnership with Nusantara,” Franco said.

His group signed last Friday a P6.9-billion agreement with PT Matahari Kapital Indonesia to acquire PT Matahari’s shares in Nusantara, a listed company in Indonesia. This adds to the initial P600 million that it invested earlier this year.

So far, this is the largest international venture that the tollways arm of Metro Pacific has invested in. It also has interests in expressway operators in Thailand and Vietnam.

Employing roughly 700 people over its five business sectors, Nusantara provides services to more than 103 million customers, 550,000 households, 103 million vehicles, more than 210 vessels. It also connects millions of people through communications.

“We at Metro Pacific have been trying to establish a Pan-Asean infrastructure footprint and we are very pleased to have made the investment in Nusantara, because we want to use that as our way of participating in the infrastructure development in Indonesia,” Franco said.

Nusantara President Danni Hasan said his group is open to the prospect of having Metro Pacific as partner in future infrastructure deals, explaining that synergies between the Filipino and Indonesian companies may be formed due to their proven track record in the infrastructure scene in both the Philippines and Indonesia.

“We will be mirroring what we have now. You should understand that coincidently Metro Pacific is very similar to us,” he said. “Deals in the power and water sector are already in our business plan.”

Nicol noted that his group will study all prospective deals in each sector, and noted that the company will be ready to pump in more investments should the opportunity arise.

“Spending depends on good opportunities,” he said. Metro Pacific is an infrastructure holdings company listed in the Filipino bourse. It has interests in power, light rail, water, tollways and hospitals.