Metro Manila industries remain top earners in 2015–PSA data

Industries based in the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila remained as top income earners nationwide in 2015, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the 2015 Annual Survey of Philippine Business and Industry, the PSA said NCR-based industries earned P6.3 trillion or 49.7 percent of industries total income in 2015.

“Data collected from the survey provide information on the levels, structure, performance and trends of economic activities of the formal sector in the entire country for the year 2015,” the PSA said.

The region also employed the most workers at 2.12 million who also received the most monthly compensation of P31,695 in 2015.

PSA data also showed that 60.5 percent of the total compensation in 2015 was contributed by the NCR with P804.9 billion.

The PSA stared that compensation includes salaries and wages as well as employee benefits. Wages and salaries are payments in cash or in kind.

“Compensation is the sum of salaries and wages, separation/retirement/terminal pay, gratuities, and payments made by the employer in behalf of the employees, such as contribution to SSS/GSIS, ECC, PhilHealth, Pag-ibig, etc.,” the PSA said.

In 2015 total income of all industries in 2015 reached P12.7 trillion, higher by P723.6 billion or an improvement of 6.1 percent from the P12 trillion in 2014.

The PSA said total employment grew in 2015 by 9.2 percent to 4.51 million from 4.13 million workers in 2014.

Total compensation paid to employees comprising of payment for gross salaries and wages of employees and other benefits paid by the establishment amounted to P1.3 trillion, up by 14.2 percent from P1.2 trillion in 2014.

Meanwhile, the PSA added e-commerce transactions in 2015 was estimated at P42.7 billion, a 4.3-percent contraction from P44.6 billion recorded in 2014.

E-commerce refers to the selling of products or services over electronic systems, such as Internet Protocol-based networks and other computer networks.

The data also includes transactions done via Electronic Data Interchange network, or other online system. Excluded are orders received from telephone, facsimile and e-mails.

“Among regions, NCR the only region that posted billion marks in e-commerce sales with P40.7 billion or 95-percent share to total, representing 0.6 percent of the total income of the region,” the PSA said.

Across regions, 40.9 percent of establishments in 2015 were in the NCR with a total of 14,207 establishments.

Calabarzon, with 4,866 establishments or 14.0-percent share, ranked second. Central Luzon with 3,242 establishments or 9.3 percent and Central Visayas with 2,626 establishments or 7.6 percent placed third and fourth, respectively.

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao recorded the least count numbering to only 103 establishments or 0.3-percent share to total.